Your guide to 5 islands in Maldives, each offering a unique experience

The Maldives is known for its clear blue waters, white sand beaches and beautiful resorts. But there’s so much more to discover beyond the luxury. Kaafu Atoll, where most trips to the Maldives begin, gives us a chance to see different sides of island life. It includes the capital city Male, the international airport and a mix of local islands and private resorts. On our recent visit to one of the islands in Kaafu Atoll, we were surprised by how much variety this one atoll holds — from busy streets to calm, quiet shores. If you’re planning a trip, here are five islands in Kaafu that offer five very different ways to experience the Maldives.
Malé – culture & history
Malé is the capital of the Maldives and the hub for culture, history and daily life. Despite its small size, it is lively with colourful streets, busy markets, cafés and shops. Visitors can explore historic landmarks such as the Friday Mosque (Hukuru Miskiy), made from coral stone and the old Sultan’s Palace ruins. The National Museum displays artifacts that show the country’s history and traditions. Malé’s local markets offer fresh seafood, tropical fruits and handicrafts. Walking through the city gives travellers a real sense of Maldivian life, from busy harbours to crowded streets. Beyond being the entry point to other islands, Malé is an interesting destination for those who want to experience culture, heritage and local life while exploring the Maldives.
Maafushi - budget & local experience
Maafushi is a lively inhabited island in Kaafu Atoll, popular with tourists seeking an authentic, local experience. The island has guesthouses, small hotels and homestays, offering affordable options compared to private resorts. Its white sandy beaches and turquoise waters are perfect for swimming, sunbathing and relaxing. Maafushi is also a hub for water activities like snorkeling, diving and trips to nearby uninhabited islands or sandbanks. Visitors can enjoy local cafés and restaurants serving fresh seafood and traditional Maldivian dishes. Walking through the island gives travellers a glimpse into everyday life, with fishing boats, village streets and friendly locals. Maafushi’s combination of culture, affordability and beach fun makes it a favourite for independent travellers.
Biyadhoo - diving & marine life
Biyadhoo is a small resort island known for its amazing diving and marine life experiences. Surrounded by vibrant coral reefs, the island is ideal for snorkelers and divers of all levels. Guests can swim alongside tropical fish, rays and even sea turtles. The island offers a peaceful escape with quiet beaches, turquoise lagoons and lush greenery. Biyadhoo’s resort provides water sports, diving courses and boat trips to explore nearby reefs. The island’s simple charm and natural beauty make it perfect for travellers who want to experience underwater life up close. With calm waters and rich marine biodiversity, Biyadhoo is a must-visit for adventure seekers, divers and anyone looking to connect with nature while enjoying a serene island atmosphere in the Maldives.
Baros - luxury & romance
Baros is a private luxury island in Kaafu Atoll, perfect for honeymooners, couples or travellers seeking privacy and comfort. The island is famous for its beautiful beaches, clear turquoise lagoons and overwater villas that allow direct access to the sea. Guests can enjoy water activities such as snorkeling, diving, paddleboarding and sunset cruises while exploring vibrant coral reefs and marine life including tropical fish, turtles and manta rays. Baros also offers fine dining, spa treatments and wellness experiences for a complete luxury escape. Despite being a private resort, the island preserves natural beauty with lush greenery, white sandy beaches and serene surroundings, making it one of the sought-after islands.
Thulusdhoo - surfing & adventure
Thulusdhoo is a small island famous for surfing and water sports. The island is home to the world-renowned Coke’s Surf Break, attracting surfers from around the globe. It also offers snorkeling, kayaking and exploring nearby lagoons. Thulusdhoo has guesthouses, cafés and shops serving fresh food and local specialties. Walking through the village, visitors can see everyday island life, fishing boats and friendly locals. The island is peaceful but lively, balancing surfing tourism with traditional Maldivian living. Its beaches are scenic and the turquoise waters are perfect for swimming or relaxing after a surf session. Thulusdhoo is easily accessible from Malé by speedboat, making it a popular choice for day trips or short stays.
