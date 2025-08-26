The art of balancing heritage trails and palace luxury in Udaipur, Rajasthan
It’s the eternal holiday dilemma, especially when the destination is bursting with heritage, palaces and dreamy stays. You’ve splurged on that luxurious hotel and want to soak in every moment of it, yet at the same time, the pull of exploring a new city you’ve never been to before is irresistible. The question is: how do you do justice to both, savouring the stay you’ve paid dearly for while still getting a real taste of the place you’ve travelled all this way to see?
Here’s what you can cover in City of Lakes in two days time!
And then comes the balancing act — how do you make the most of a three-day getaway, squeezing in both the indulgence of your stay and the essence of the city? We found ourselves facing this exact dilemma in Udaipur (though truth be told, it happens almost everywhere). But this trip felt especially important, after all, the city is a treasure trove for culture vultures and history buffs alike, steeped in the legacy of Rajputana, the valour of Maharana Pratap and stories etched into its palaces and lakes. At the same time, the newly opened Fairmont Udaipur Palace was an experience in itself, so enchanting that we couldn’t help but linger and soak it all in.
When in doubt, start with the city’s beating heart — Lake Pichola. This man-made lake captures the very soul of Udaipur. A boat ride here is non-negotiable and if you can, time it for sunset. As the sky softens into shades of gold and pink, you’ll be rewarded with spectacular views of the palaces and ghats that line the water. If you’re short on time, this ride alone gives you a glimpse of almost all the city’s icons, including the shimmering Taj Lake Palace (Jag Niwas). If your schedule allows, make a stop at Jag Mandir, also known as the Lake Garden Palace. Floating on an island within Lake Pichola, this gem blends Mughal and Rajput architecture and is believed to have inspired Emperor Shah Jahan when he envisioned the Taj Mahal.
City palace and around
From there, step into the cultural fabric of the city at Bagore Ki Haveli. This 18th-century haveli-turned-museum is famous for its intricate mirror work, eclectic rooms filled with Rajput artefacts and the much-loved Dharohar cultural show, where folk dances and puppetry bring Rajasthan’s spirit to life. No visit is complete without the City Palace. Set on a hill overlooking the lake, this sprawling complex is both overwhelming and awe-inspiring. Its fusion of Rajasthani and Mughal styles is unmatched and the museum inside houses centuries of royal artefacts. Set aside a few hours here — it’s worth every minute. If you stay back for the evening sound-and-light show, you’ll walk away with a richer sense of Udaipur’s history.
A short stroll away is Jagdish Temple, dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Its Indo-Aryan architecture, intricate carvings and grand sculpted pillars make it a striking landmark in the old city. If time still permits, take the ropeway up to the Karni Mata Temple. Beyond its spiritual significance, it offers sweeping panoramic views of Udaipur — the lakes, palaces and the Aravalli Hills stretching into the horizon. Finally, wind down with a quick detour to Fateh Sagar Lake, north of Lake Pichola. It’s quieter, more serene and the perfect spot to soak in the last of the city’s charm before calling it a day.
Aerial views
As we mentioned, all of this can comfortably fit into a single day — whether you pace it out leisurely or power through in one go is entirely up to you. But just when we thought we had ticked off the essentials, Fairmont’s experiences’ team surprised us with an unexpected treat. One evening, we were whisked away to the Monsoon Palace (Sajjangarh Palace), a 19th-century marvel perched on a hilltop. Built to admire the drifting monsoon clouds, it offers sweeping, cinematic views of the city and its lakes — a sunset spot like no other.
As we stood there, soaking in the glow, an almost instinctive craving for chai hit. The only option seemed to be the palace café, until we were quietly escorted into a room near the entrance where a private heritage high-tea awaited us. With cups of chai, delicate bites and the palace’s grand arches framing the horizon, it was nothing short of magical — a perfect blend of history, hospitality and pure bliss. And with gratitude, we spent the rest of our time wandering through different corners of the sprawling, modern palace hotel — each space revealing its own charm and indulgence.
