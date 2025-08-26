The art of balancing heritage trails and palace luxury in Udaipur, Rajasthan

And then comes the balancing act — how do you make the most of a three-day getaway, squeezing in both the indulgence of your stay and the essence of the city? We found ourselves facing this exact dilemma in Udaipur (though truth be told, it happens almost everywhere). But this trip felt especially important, after all, the city is a treasure trove for culture vultures and history buffs alike, steeped in the legacy of Rajputana, the valour of Maharana Pratap and stories etched into its palaces and lakes. At the same time, the newly opened Fairmont Udaipur Palace was an experience in itself, so enchanting that we couldn’t help but linger and soak it all in.

When in doubt, start with the city’s beating heart — Lake Pichola. This man-made lake captures the very soul of Udaipur. A boat ride here is non-negotiable and if you can, time it for sunset. As the sky softens into shades of gold and pink, you’ll be rewarded with spectacular views of the palaces and ghats that line the water. If you’re short on time, this ride alone gives you a glimpse of almost all the city’s icons, including the shimmering Taj Lake Palace (Jag Niwas). If your schedule allows, make a stop at Jag Mandir, also known as the Lake Garden Palace. Floating on an island within Lake Pichola, this gem blends Mughal and Rajput architecture and is believed to have inspired Emperor Shah Jahan when he envisioned the Taj Mahal.