Here is your ultimate Rajasthan festival hopping guide for this October

Rajasthan, the Land of Kings, traditional music, art and heritage is all set against the backdrop of the state's magnificent forts and deserts. But why travel there for only a touristy vacation when you can go festival hopping this October. Yes, with three of the state's major festival scheduled for the month, here is your itinerary to Rajasthan's major events, making it logistically feasible and culturally rich.
A not-for-profit international festival, recognized by UNESCO as a People's Platform for Creativity and Sustainable Development, is dedicated to preserving Rajasthan's folk traditions and brings together traditional Rajasthani folk artists with musicians from around the world. The five-day festival features a diverse program of events, from intimate dawn concerts at Jaswant Thada to high-energy evening concerts within the fort's magnificent courtyards.
In addition to music, the festival offers workshops, interactive sessions with artists, and a special Bal Mela for children with traditional Rajasthani performances. The festival is held at the stunning Mehrangarh Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The festival is timed to coincide with Sharad Purnima, the brightest full moon of the year in North India, which adds a spiritual and aesthetic dimension to the performances. October 2-6, 2025.
Originally known as the Maand Festival, this two-day event celebrates the valor and romantic tales of Rajasthan's Rajput warriors. The festival's main attraction is the folk music and dance centred around the romantic lifestyle of Marwar's rulers. Visitors can enjoy traditional folk performances like Ghoomar and Kalbelia, along with camel tattoo shows, competitions (like moustache and turban-tying contests) and various traditional games.
The festival is a living history lesson that pays tribute to the region's heroes through song and dance. The events are spread across several of Jodhpur's most iconic locations, giving visitors a chance to experience different aspects of the city's heritage, from the grandeur of Umaid Bhawan Palace to the historic Mandore Gardens. The Marwar Festival is a broader cultural extravaganza that includes martial arts displays, handicraft bazaars and local cuisine, providing a holistic experience of Rajasthani life. October 6-7, 2025.
The Pushkar Fair or Kartik Mela is one of the largest and most famous livestock and cultural fairs in the world. It coincides with the Hindu festival of Kartik Purnima and a large number of pilgrims visit to take a holy dip in the sacred Pushkar Lake. While its primary purpose is the trading of thousands of camels, horses, and cattle, it has evolved into a massive cultural extravaganza.
Visitors can witness camel races, hot air balloon rides over the desert, and a wide array of cultural performances by folk singers, dancers and acrobats. The fair also includes unique competitions, such as the longest mustache and bridal competition. The sheer number of camels and people gathered in one place makes it a visual spectacle unlike any other. The fair provides an authentic glimpse into the daily lives of Rajasthan's rural communities, showcasing their traditions, handicrafts and way of life. October 30 - November 5, 2025.
