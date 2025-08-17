Here is your ultimate Rajasthan festival hopping guide for this October

The Pushkar Fair or Kartik Mela is one of the largest and most famous livestock and cultural fairs in the world. It coincides with the Hindu festival of Kartik Purnima and a large number of pilgrims visit to take a holy dip in the sacred Pushkar Lake. While its primary purpose is the trading of thousands of camels, horses, and cattle, it has evolved into a massive cultural extravaganza.

Visitors can witness camel races, hot air balloon rides over the desert, and a wide array of cultural performances by folk singers, dancers and acrobats. The fair also includes unique competitions, such as the longest mustache and bridal competition. The sheer number of camels and people gathered in one place makes it a visual spectacle unlike any other. The fair provides an authentic glimpse into the daily lives of Rajasthan's rural communities, showcasing their traditions, handicrafts and way of life. October 30 - November 5, 2025.