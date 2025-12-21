Nicole Kidman's Moulin Rouge necklace has a royal past tied to a queen’s hidden scars

Nicole Kidman's Moulin Rouge necklace is probably the most talked-about piece of jewellery in the movies. However, it took the real royal necklace, which was made to hide someone's physical scars, to inspire it. In the 2001 musical of Baz Luhrmann, Satine, played by Kidman, the diamond splendour was a reproduction of an authentic historic Cartier design made for Queen Alexandra of Denmark and later Queen of the United Kingdom.

Nicole Kidman's Moulin Rouge necklace is a perfect example of cinematic glamour that is linked with a royal personal story.

Nicole Kidman's Moulin Rouge necklace and its royal origins

The very first necklace is the one from the late 19th century period, and it was made for Queen Alexandra, the wife of King Edward VII. As a little girl, Alexandra had an operation that left a scar running across her neck. To hide it, she started the trend of wearing wide, diamond-studded chokers that were often layered and elaborate.

Soon, the ones who were attending different European courts started dressing like that. Her jewellery was not just decorative but also functional, as it helped her to redefine royal style while at the same time, she was still the same vulnerable person.