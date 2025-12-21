Nicole Kidman's Moulin Rouge necklace has a royal past tied to a queen’s hidden scars

Nicole Kidman's Moulin Rouge necklace is probably the most talked-about piece of jewellery in the movies. However, it took the real royal necklace, which was made to hide someone's physical scars, to inspire it. In the 2001 musical of Baz Luhrmann, Satine, played by Kidman, the diamond splendour was a reproduction of an authentic historic Cartier design made for Queen Alexandra of Denmark and later Queen of the United Kingdom.
Nicole Kidman's Moulin Rouge necklace is a perfect example of cinematic glamour that is linked with a royal personal story.
The very first necklace is the one from the late 19th century period, and it was made for Queen Alexandra, the wife of King Edward VII. As a little girl, Alexandra had an operation that left a scar running across her neck. To hide it, she started the trend of wearing wide, diamond-studded chokers that were often layered and elaborate.
Soon, the ones who were attending different European courts started dressing like that. Her jewellery was not just decorative but also functional, as it helped her to redefine royal style while at the same time, she was still the same vulnerable person.
The design for Nicole Kidman's 'Moulin Rouge' necklace was created by Australian jewellery designer Stefano Canturi, who used as his muse the original Cartier-style chokers worn by Queen Alexandra. The necklace in the film contains 1300 diamonds, including a central heart-shaped diamond, with an appraised value at the time of filming estimated at $1 million. The necklace was designed specifically to be worn high on the neck to resemble the scar-covering pieces that were designed by Alexandra.
Canturi worked with the costume department to ensure that the necklace captured Satine's image as Paris's leading courtesan while maintaining the integrity of historical accuracy. This necklace represents Satine's storyline and Alexandra's hidden scars by embodying luxury, lust and fragility.
As a result of being the focus of the marketing and visual identity for Moulin Rouge!, the necklace has become part of pop culture and is no longer merely 'costume jewellery.' In addition, the movie revived interest in the use of choker necklaces worldwide.
