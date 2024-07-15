Nita Ambani steals the show at Anant-Radhika’s Mangal Utsav in a bejewelled sari and multi-layered diamond necklace

Nita Ambani, renowned for her extravagant taste in jewels, lived up to her reputation at the grand reception for her son Anant Ambani and his new wife Radhika Merchant. Held in Mumbai on Sunday, the event was a glittering culmination of wedding festivities that began with a spectacular wedding ceremony on July 12.

Nita, a true fashion icon, never fails to make a statement, and the Mangal Utsav was no exception. She dazzled in a breathtaking red sari, a masterpiece of intricate hand embroidery that showcased the artistry of Indian craftsmanship. The heavily embroidered golden borders added a touch of opulence, but it was the diamonds adorning the sari that truly stole the show. These sparkling gems transformed the garment into an embodiment of royal elegance.

Nita draped the six yards of fabric with traditional grace, allowing the pallu to flow elegantly from her shoulder. Paired with a bright pink, exquisitely embroidered blouse, she radiated the aura of a queen who can effortlessly slay any look.