Radhika Merchant dazzles in a golden couture sari by D&G and Anamika Khanna at Mangal Utsav celebrations

Steering clear of excessive ornamentation, Radhika opted for a classic diamond necklace, earrings, and bangles to complement her outfit. She kept her hairstyle sleek and straight, allowing her natural beauty to shine through. Subtle makeup accentuated her features, creating a look that was both glamorous and sophisticated.

This dazzling reception look stood in stark contrast to the regal attire Radhika chose for the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony held a day prior. For that occasion, she embraced traditional Indian artistry, slipping into a breathtaking rani pink lehenga. The masterpiece, a collaboration between Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and contemporary Indian artist Jayasri Burman, showcased real gold zardozi hand embroidery. The exquisite work was a testament to the seamless fusion of art and fashion.