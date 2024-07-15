Radhika Merchant dazzles in a golden couture sari by D&G and Anamika Khanna at Mangal Utsav celebrations

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s wedding festivities unfolded like a real-life fairytale, culminating in a dazzling reception that left everyone speechless. After captivating hearts in traditional Indian ensembles, Radhika transitioned into a glamorous ‘Golden Goddess’ for the Mangal Utsav reception held in Mumbai on Sunday (July 14).
Radhika’s reception attire was a captivating blend of international design and Indian elegance. Celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor took to Instagram to share pictures of the bride, captioned, “Radhika Ambani for her Reception in @dolcegabbana Alta Moda Sardegna 2024 and custom @anamikakhanna.in couture.”
The ensemble featured a shimmering metallic gold corset blouse from Dolce & Gabbana’s prestigious Alta Moda Sardegna 2024 collection. The statement piece was paired flawlessly with a flowing satin gold skirt adorned with intricate work. A matching dupatta, boasting equally impressive embroidery, completed the regal look.
Steering clear of excessive ornamentation, Radhika opted for a classic diamond necklace, earrings, and bangles to complement her outfit. She kept her hairstyle sleek and straight, allowing her natural beauty to shine through. Subtle makeup accentuated her features, creating a look that was both glamorous and sophisticated.
This dazzling reception look stood in stark contrast to the regal attire Radhika chose for the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony held a day prior. For that occasion, she embraced traditional Indian artistry, slipping into a breathtaking rani pink lehenga. The masterpiece, a collaboration between Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and contemporary Indian artist Jayasri Burman, showcased real gold zardozi hand embroidery. The exquisite work was a testament to the seamless fusion of art and fashion.
Radhika Merchant’s wedding celebrations were not just about extravagant displays of wealth; they were a showcase of her impeccable style and her appreciation for both modern and traditional aesthetics. From the fairytale-like charm of her wedding outfits to the dazzling gold ensemble at the reception, Radhika truly embodied elegance and grace throughout the festivities.
Anant and Radhika’s star-studded reception (Mangal Utsav) took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai which was transformed into a glittering venue, playing host to an impressive guest list.
Bollywood royalty rubbed shoulders with business titans and international celebrities, creating a magical atmosphere. Arjun Kapoor, the ever-stylish actor, joined the celebrations alongside actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Aditi Rao Hydari and Bhumi Pednekar. Veterans like Sunny Deol and Govinda added a touch of nostalgia, while stars like Tamannaah Bhatia brought youthful charm to the event.
Nita Ambani, ever the gracious hostess, took a moment to express her gratitude to the media for their support throughout the wedding. She warmly invited them to attend the reception as guests on July 15, thanking them for their patience and understanding during the festivities. In a heartfelt gesture, she acknowledged any shortcomings, stating, “This is a house of celebration, so please forgive any mistakes.”
The credit for this extravagant celebration goes in large part to Nita herself. A magazine quoted Radhika as crediting her mother-in-law as the ‘C.E.O. of the wedding.’ Nita’s vision and commitment undeniably brought the Ambani-Merchant union to life in spectacular fashion.
The reception marked the culmination of a wedding extravaganza that stretched for months. The main wedding festivities kicked off with the couple tying the knot on July 12 in a ceremony overflowing with A-list guests Following the wedding ceremony, a grand Shubh Aashirwad ceremony took place on July 13. Anant and Radhika participated in a traditional puja, seeking the blessings of the divine. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself graced the occasion, offering his blessings and a special gift to the couple.
With the reception officially concluding the festivities, Anant and Radhika embarked on their new chapter as husband and wife, leaving behind a trail of dazzling memories and setting the bar high for future celebrity weddings.
Day 2 of Anant-Radhika wedding celebrations (Shubh Aashirwad)
Day 1 of Anant-Radhika wedding celebrations (Shubh Vivah)