Chennai Comic Con 2025: A pop culture extravaganza with international and local flair

Speaking of Indian artists, Rajesh Nagulakonda shares how he blends local culture with global pop trends in his art. “I’ve always been inspired by the stories of our ancient scriptures, like the works of Valmiki, Vyasa, and Vasishta. My artworks honour these stories but reinterpret them through a modern artistic lens, merging traditional elements with contemporary styles.” Rajesh’s journey from editorial work to creating more than 30 graphic novels is a testament to his dedication and love for the craft.

Gaming enthusiasts will have their own slice of heaven at the expanded gaming arena, featuring virtual reality setups and cutting-edge gaming tech that will make every gaming experience truly immersive. Meanwhile, cosplay fans will be treated to a dazzling showcase of India’s best cosplayers, who will bring their favourite characters to life with incredible costumes and performances. For those who appreciate the finer details, there will be exclusive merchandise releases and surprise reveals that will add an extra thrill to the event.

It will also feature immersive experiential zones, offering fans the chance to dive into the world of their favourite anime, superheroes, and more. Fans can look forward to the special One Piece setup by Crunchyroll, a Superman zone by Warner Bros. Discovery, and the Captain America: Brave New World zone by Marvel India, among others. These interactive zones will transport fans into the heart of their favourite universes, making the experience even more unforgettable.