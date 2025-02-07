Chennai Comic Con 2025: A pop culture extravaganza with international and local flair

Comic Con India is back in Chennai, and this time, it’s bigger, bolder, and packed with more excitement than ever before. After the overwhelming success of its debut edition in the city, the eagerly awaited Chennai Comic Con 2025 is set to take over fans and enthusiasts alike. This two-day extravaganza promises to be a celebration of all things pop culture — comics, anime, gaming, superhero films, and much more. Whether you’re a long-time fan or a newcomer, Comic Con Chennai is gearing up to offer an unforgettable experience.
The event is set to be an immersive journey into the world of comics and pop culture, with a stellar lineup of exhibitors, Indian artists, and writers. Some of the standout names include Holy Cow Entertainment, Bullseye Press, Indusverse, Bakarmaxx, Garbage Bin, Art of SAVIO, Corporat, Akshara Ashok, Prasad Bhat, Saumin Patel, Art of Roshan, Rajesh Nagulakonda, Yali Dream Creations, and Urban Tales, to name a few. International creators will also make their mark, with appearances from Kyle Higgins, along with celebrated Brazilian artist Eduardo Ferigato, Radiant Black’s comic artist Marcelo Costa, and the highly skilled graphic designer Kelly McMahon.
In addition to the iconic artists, the event promises interactive and engaging experiences with international and local guests. Comic Con India founder Jatin Varma shares his excitement about the event’s evolution, saying, “Last year’s debut in Chennai was spectacular, and we were overwhelmed by the warmth and love from the fans. Coming back this year, we’re hopeful that we can offer an even more unique show, with new additions like a special Radiant Black No.1 comic, exclusive appearances from the creators of Radiant Black, and stunning setups by Crunchyroll, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Marvel India. Plus, we’ve got our immersive experience zones, gaming arenas, and much more, which will make this year’s edition a must-attend event for fans.”
Local pop culture has also played a significant role in shaping this year’s edition. Tamil pop culture has always been rich with storytelling traditions, and Jatin emphasises how the festival is embracing this cultural depth. “We’ve seen a huge surge in creators drawing from local mythology, folklore, and even modern cinema. Our aim is to empower local creators like cosplayers, artists, and writers, and we’ve made a conscious effort to integrate local content wherever possible,” he adds. In fact, fans can look forward to special zones inspired by the Tamil culture and mythology, giving the festival a distinctly local flavour.
The festival is not just about comics and collectibles; it’s also about entertainment and performances that fans will love. On the main stage, stand-up comedy icons like Rohan Joshi, Sahil Shah, Vivek Muralidharan, and Abhishek Kumar will bring their wit and humour, making sure the audience is in splits. Also gracing the stage will be the geeky tunes of Geek Fruit Band, Desible, and an interactive session by Hysterical Comedy Collaborative, alongside artist Kannan CARICATURIST. And for fans of dynamic performances, don’t miss Pilot Gomma and B-Boy Crazy Bright, who will leave everyone awestruck with their jaw-dropping moves.
Powered by Crunchyroll and presented by Maruti Suzuki Arena, Comic Con Chennai’s lineup also highlights the growth and evolution of the Indian comic and cosplay scene. Indian artists are thriving, and Jatin notes the incredible progress made over the years. “The growth has been phenomenal. When we started, the scene was still niche, but now Indian comic creators have strong communities and fanbases of their own. Cosplay has also exploded, and we’re seeing more regional influences and original characters coming into play,” he says. This year’s event is a testament to the vibrant and ever-evolving comic culture in India, with Indian artists like Abhijeet Kini, Alok Sharma, and others showcasing their stories that are uniquely Indian yet universally relatable.
Speaking of Indian artists, Rajesh Nagulakonda shares how he blends local culture with global pop trends in his art. “I’ve always been inspired by the stories of our ancient scriptures, like the works of Valmiki, Vyasa, and Vasishta. My artworks honour these stories but reinterpret them through a modern artistic lens, merging traditional elements with contemporary styles.” Rajesh’s journey from editorial work to creating more than 30 graphic novels is a testament to his dedication and love for the craft.
Gaming enthusiasts will have their own slice of heaven at the expanded gaming arena, featuring virtual reality setups and cutting-edge gaming tech that will make every gaming experience truly immersive. Meanwhile, cosplay fans will be treated to a dazzling showcase of India’s best cosplayers, who will bring their favourite characters to life with incredible costumes and performances. For those who appreciate the finer details, there will be exclusive merchandise releases and surprise reveals that will add an extra thrill to the event.
It will also feature immersive experiential zones, offering fans the chance to dive into the world of their favourite anime, superheroes, and more. Fans can look forward to the special One Piece setup by Crunchyroll, a Superman zone by Warner Bros. Discovery, and the Captain America: Brave New World zone by Marvel India, among others. These interactive zones will transport fans into the heart of their favourite universes, making the experience even more unforgettable.
Jatin further elaborates on the exciting reveals and early releases that attendees can expect. “One of the highlights of Comic Con is always the exclusive merch and early releases,” he says. “This year, we’ve partnered with local and international artists to bring limited-edition collectibles that you won’t find anywhere else. We’re also expecting a few surprise announcements and some exclusive comic drops from Indian publishers, making this year’s event even more special for fans in Chennai.”
Savio Mascarenhas, an iconic Indian cartoonist, reflects on how the Comic Con experience connects him with fans. “It’s amazing when fans approach me and say ‘thank you’ for making their childhood special,” Savio says, recalling the emotional moments he’s shared with fans. “For me, Comic Con is not just about showcasing my work. It’s about connecting with people whose lives my art has touched.” His journey into the world of comics began back in the 80s when he was inspired by Tinkle and Amar Chitra Katha. “I used to scribble and doodle a lot. Those funny illustrations sparked my interest in drawing,” Savio recalls, noting how his career took off after he showed his work to Uncle Pai in 1992. “That’s how I began freelancing for Tinkle.”
Another artist who has made a significant mark at Comic Con is Prasad Bhat of Graphicurry. He shares how his comics aim to make people smile. “I started creating comics to help people escape, even if just for a moment. Over time, I have refined my style based on what resonates most with my audience.” Prasad emphasises how digital art and self-publishing have created new opportunities for independent creators, “Digital platforms have made it easier than ever to share your work. My advice to aspiring artists is to start, don’t wait for perfection. Just keep creating and sharing, and your audience will find you.”
Akshara Ashok from Chennai, another notable artist, began her journey in college, creating comics around everyday issues and societal taboos affecting women.“I focus on making my comics humorous and relatable, so more people can easily connect with them,” she says. She believes in creating art that resonates with her audience rather than following trends, a sentiment that reflects the evolving digital art and self-publishing landscape.
As the world of comics continues to evolve, so does the industry, and Comic Con Chennai is at the forefront of this transformation. Whether it’s through the growth of Indian comic creators, the increasing vibrancy of cosplay culture, or the rise of digital art, Comic Con Chennai 2025 promises to be a celebration of creativity, passion, and fandom that will leave you eagerly anticipating next year’s edition.
Tickets at INR 899 onwards.
February 8 & 9, 11 am onwards.
At Chennai Trade Center, Nandambakkam.
