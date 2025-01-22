Rahul Subramanian reveals his dream superhero teammate in an exclusive chat with us at Bangalore Comic-Con 2025

The Bengaluru Comic-Con 2025 was teeming with super-fans as Rahul Subramanian, a comedian renowned for his goofy yet understated humour, graced the main stage with a radiant smile and jokes to suit every sense of humour. After an animated and entertaining session of crowd interaction and hilarious moments, we chatted with him, asking some fun and quirky comic-related questions. Rahul answered them all with effortless charm.
If you could roast any fictional character, who would it be?
Maybe L from Death Note, because he's so clever, and it’d be fun if I could one-up him.
What would be the joke if you could do any stand-up for aliens?
“You’re not very down to earth,” is what I’d say.
What’s more difficult: making your parents laugh or convincing them that stand-up comedy is a real profession?
Oh, I think the first one is tough, but the second one is tougher. You can’t make them laugh, that’s why you can’t convince them that stand-up comedy is a real profession.
If you had to team up with any superhero or comedy duo, who would it be?
A few are coming to my mind, but it has to be Spider-Man. Peter Parker, because he’ll come and invite all the people because he’s so cute and sweet, and I’ll make money off of him. I could do it with Deadpool, but he’ll steal my show — he’ll be the main character.
So, if you could be a superhero for a day, who would it be and why?
I’d like to be Doctor Strange; I’d want to know the future and all.
So again, how was Comic-Con Bangalore? How was the experience?
The experience was great. I was nervous at the beginning, but I think the energy of the crowd was so vibrant, and it pulls you right in. It makes you feel part of it.
Iron Man or Batman?
Iron Man
Worst advice you’ve received?
“You do comedy because you’re good at it.” No, you should do comedy because you earn money from it. Just kidding.
What’s the first thing you’d do if you were invisible for a day?
I’d do nothing, and make sure no one knows.
Which is worse? A bad joke or a silent audience?
Oh, a bad joke for sure, and then the audience becomes silent. Actually, 8/10 are bad jokes.
Favourite superhero power?
It’s Professor X from X-Men—reading the minds of others.
(Written by Rakshitha B)