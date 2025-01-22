Rahul Subramanian reveals his dream superhero teammate in an exclusive chat with us at Bangalore Comic-Con 2025

If you could roast any fictional character, who would it be?

Maybe L from Death Note, because he's so clever, and it’d be fun if I could one-up him.

What would be the joke if you could do any stand-up for aliens?

“You’re not very down to earth,” is what I’d say.

What’s more difficult: making your parents laugh or convincing them that stand-up comedy is a real profession?

Oh, I think the first one is tough, but the second one is tougher. You can’t make them laugh, that’s why you can’t convince them that stand-up comedy is a real profession.

If you had to team up with any superhero or comedy duo, who would it be?

A few are coming to my mind, but it has to be Spider-Man. Peter Parker, because he’ll come and invite all the people because he’s so cute and sweet, and I’ll make money off of him. I could do it with Deadpool, but he’ll steal my show — he’ll be the main character.

So, if you could be a superhero for a day, who would it be and why?

I’d like to be Doctor Strange; I’d want to know the future and all.

So again, how was Comic-Con Bangalore? How was the experience?

The experience was great. I was nervous at the beginning, but I think the energy of the crowd was so vibrant, and it pulls you right in. It makes you feel part of it.