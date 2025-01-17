Bengaluru Comic Con 2025: Marvel illustrator Tadam Gyadu discusses what he is most excited about and the future of Indian comics

Tadam Gyadu is one of the most promising comic-book illustrators coming from the-subcontinent. Having illustrated for Marvel, with characters like Spiderman India, Tadam’s experiences have also taken him to legacy comic publishing houses like Raj Comics as well! In our chat he expresses his excitement for BCC and more!
What are you most excited to see/do at this year’s Bengaluru Comic Con?
I love coming to Bengaluru comic con! The people there are extremely enthusiastic about comics and pop culture in general. One of the most special draws for me this year, as a creator, is to meet the legendary comics creator Ron Marz! I am very excited to discuss comics with him!
What are some of the projects you’re working on currently beyond the ones you might present?
I am working on multiple projects for multiple publishers at the moment. While I can’t reveal names yet, the projects are for Alpha Comics, Swayambhu Comics and something for a creator owned label that my buddy, Bijoy Raveendran and I have come up with called Black Sheep.
What are the most prominent trends you have observed in the realm of comics in India?
I think a lot more people are reading and creating comics than they were five years ago. Indian comics were always heavily inspired by their western counterparts but I think that is changing. We are telling stories that are more rooted in India (and are not based on Indian mythos) and readers are very appreciative of these stories.
How do you arrive at the visual aspects of the characters and their stories?
It is always reading the script properly, for me. I read the script multiple times until I feel that I have really understood what the writer is trying to say. After that, my job is to do my best to bring that out in a visual form. Comics are a collaborative effort and I think it is very important that there is a clear understanding between the writer and the artist.
Which character would you crossover with one of yours, if you had a chance across any media?
I would love to see Wolverine (Marvel) and Doga (Raj Comics) come face to face! Might never happen but one can dream, right?