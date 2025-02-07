With its evolution through classical and cinematic music, Telugu regional music gets a new twist with the band Out of Syllabus. The band aims to provide a unique experience that combines traditional musical elements with dramatic storytelling. “The name Out of Syllabus carries a lot of meaning. For example, the whole aspect of incorporating EDM to regional music is something being done for the first time in the Telugu band scene,” says Gladstone, the founder of the band.

Out of Syllabus structures its shows into two distinct halves. The first half features nostalgic melodies, that evoke a sense of familiarity among the audience. The second half ramps up the energy with crowd-pleasing songs designed to get everyone dancing.

“The first half is mainly concentrated on a nostalgia factor, while the second half aims to up the energy of the crowd. This dynamic format not only keeps audiences engaged With electronic music and regional melodies, this band is pushing the boundaries of music innovation but also showcases our versatility,” explains Vishnu Vimal, the vocalist.

A highlight of the band is its incorporation of theatrical elements into performances. They utilise costume changes and props to enhance their storytelling. For example, during a song titled Raktacharitra, they engage in dramatic portrayals that captivate the audience. “In our performances, we emulate the wild spirit of devis. For example, we use powder on our face and blow it on the audience for the effect,” Vishnu notes, describing how this high-energy moment creates an interactive experience.