AR Rahman joins Ed Sheeran at his Chennai concert, mesmerising fans with ‘Shape of You’ and ‘Urvashi’ mash-up

Chennai witnessed a spectacular musical fusion on Wednesday as global music icon Ed Sheeran and Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman shared the stage, delivering an unforgettable mash-up of Shape of You and Urvashi.
Rahman lent his vocals to the iconic Tamil track while Ed strummed his guitar, blending the beats of Shape of You with Urvashi’s melody, creating a unique cross-genre experience for the audience.
The evening kicked off with an electrifying performance by playback singer Jonita Gandhi, known for hits like Gilehriyaan, What Jhumka, and Dil Ka Telephone.
Ahead the concert, Ed met Rahman at KM Music Conservatory in Chennai. The Slumdog Millionaire composer shared photos of the encounter on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into their interaction. One image showed Ed, Rahman, and Rahman's son, AR Ameen, relaxing on a couch. Another captured Rahman at his music console, with the Perfect singer clicking a snap of him.
The photos sparked a wave of excitement among fans, many hoping that this meeting could lead to a future musical collaboration between the two artists.
Ed’s Mathematics Tour has been making waves across India since it began in Pune on January 30. Singer-actor Dot., known for her role in The Archies, opened the Pune show. From there, Sheeran travelled to Hyderabad, performing at Ramoji Film City on February 2, with singer Armaan Malik as the opening act.
The tour, which includes performances in Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi, has generated significant buzz nationwide. However, the Chennai concert, and particularly the meeting with Rahman, has become one of the most talked-about moments of the entire tour, thanks to the unexpected and exciting interaction between the two musical giants.