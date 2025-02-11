The most iconic zines that shaped underground art and literature

Arguably one of the most influential punk zines ever, Sniffin’ Glue was created by Mark Perry in the UK. It captured the raw energy of the punk scene, giving a voice to a new generation of musicians and fans who rejected the polished mainstream music industry. Perry’s zine was a DIY project that offered concert reviews, band interviews, and opinionated rants, helping to spread the punk ethos worldwide.

2. Re/Search (1980s)

Founded by V. Vale, Re/Search became an essential publication for anyone interested in countercultural topics ranging from industrial music and experimental art to transgressive literature. Featuring interviews with artists like William S Burroughs and Henry Rollins, the zine became a touchstone for avant-garde thinkers and underground artists, giving a platform to subjects often deemed taboo or controversial by conventional media.

3. The Riot Grrl Movement (1990s)

In the 1990s, the feminist punk movement Riot Grrl used zines to amplify the voices of women in punk rock and other alternative scenes. Zines like Girl Germs, Bikini Kill, and Jigsaw were crucial in shaping the feminist punk movement, addressing topics such as sexual empowerment, reproductive rights, and gender inequality. The Riot Grrl zines provided a space where women could reclaim their stories and create a radically inclusive community.