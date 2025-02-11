‘I’m sending an invitation to anybody out there who would be interested in a collaboration,’ says Nick Carter

For many who grew up in the ’90s, the mere mention of Nick Carter will rekindle them to their younger self, memories of their first love, first heartbreak and the wildness of youth. Because the Backstreet Boys was not just a boy band, but a solace while navigating life. As their songs continue to hold a special place in many hearts, the frontman of the band, Carter, has embarked on his Who I Am tour, performing as a solo artiste with three shows in Bengaluru and several more in cities across India. He kicked off the Bengaluru leg of the tour on Sunday, offering a nostalgic treat to fans.
Starting the Who I Am tour in late 2023, Carter has completed over 100 shows worldwide and is now in India. “Who I Am is a story of my life in many ways. From what inspired me to be who I am – the artiste, then transitioning into Backstreet Boys music, where my life changed, and a little bit of solo music. The main part of the show is to tell a story with the music of my life,” explains Carter, adding, “If you pay attention to the lyrics, a lot of them will fall in line with things that I’m going through in my life, have gone through in the past, and where I’m going to be going in the future,” says Carter, speaking at an intimate gathering in ZLB23 Speakeasy, The Leela Palace.
A lover of Indian culture, the 45-year-old singer expresses his desire to spend more time here to cultivate his solo career and collaborate with an Indian artiste. “We’ve done Backstreet Boys songs in the past where we’ve sung in other languages. So I’m sending an invitation of sorts to anybody out there who would be interested in doing a collaboration with me on my next album that’s coming out,” he says.
A father of three now, compared to the 12-year-old Carter who had just started his career, his personal life has significantly influenced his music. “I’ve been working on this for the past couple of years because I want it to be right – I want it to say something, I don’t want it to just be music. My children inspire me, the place where I am in my life, inspires me to stay strong. I want to put that into the music so you’re hearing and feeling all the things that I’m feeling – the love, the pain, and the things that I’ve gone through for the past three decades of being in this industry,” he explains.
Continuing to perform as a solo artiste and with the Backstreet Boys over the years, he shares how the creative process differs between the two. “As an individual, I get to say what I want to say, write the songs that I want to write, and I can play instruments. But when I go with the band, we dance, we sing, so I play in a team. This is special because the dynamic reminds me of where I came from and who I am. Which is probably why I decided I was never going to separate from the group. I love being a part of a group and that inspires me,” Carter says.
Story by Anjali Ram