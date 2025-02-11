‘I’m sending an invitation to anybody out there who would be interested in a collaboration,’ says Nick Carter

For many who grew up in the ’90s, the mere mention of Nick Carter will rekindle them to their younger self, memories of their first love, first heartbreak and the wildness of youth. Because the Backstreet Boys was not just a boy band, but a solace while navigating life. As their songs continue to hold a special place in many hearts, the frontman of the band, Carter, has embarked on his Who I Am tour, performing as a solo artiste with three shows in Bengaluru and several more in cities across India. He kicked off the Bengaluru leg of the tour on Sunday, offering a nostalgic treat to fans.

Starting the Who I Am tour in late 2023, Carter has completed over 100 shows worldwide and is now in India. “Who I Am is a story of my life in many ways. From what inspired me to be who I am – the artiste, then transitioning into Backstreet Boys music, where my life changed, and a little bit of solo music. The main part of the show is to tell a story with the music of my life,” explains Carter, adding, “If you pay attention to the lyrics, a lot of them will fall in line with things that I’m going through in my life, have gone through in the past, and where I’m going to be going in the future,” says Carter, speaking at an intimate gathering in ZLB23 Speakeasy, The Leela Palace.

A lover of Indian culture, the 45-year-old singer expresses his desire to spend more time here to cultivate his solo career and collaborate with an Indian artiste. “We’ve done Backstreet Boys songs in the past where we’ve sung in other languages. So I’m sending an invitation of sorts to anybody out there who would be interested in doing a collaboration with me on my next album that’s coming out,” he says.