‘Music has no boundaries and you proved it again’: Jr NTR reacts to Ed Sheeran’s ‘Chuttamalle’ performance

“Obsessed with @shilparao’s voice for the last while, a real privilege to share the stage tonight, and learn a new language!” Ed wrote on Instagram, sharing a video of him practicing the track with Shilpa.

Shilpa reciprocated the sentiment, writing, “Artists always spread love. And it was absolutely that tonight. @teddysphotos you are coolness personified. Thank you for the love and warmth. Much love.”

Ed’s Mathematics Tour began in Pune on January 30 and has since travelled to Hyderabad, where he performed with Armaan Malik, and Chennai, where he shared the stage with Rahman.