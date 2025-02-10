‘Music has no boundaries and you proved it again’: Jr NTR reacts to Ed Sheeran’s ‘Chuttamalle’ performance

The internet is abuzz with Ed Sheeran’s surprise performance of Chuttamalle, the popular track from the Jr NTR starrer Devara, at his Bengaluru concert. The collaboration with Indian playback singer Shilpa Rao has ignited social media, prompting a warm response from none other than the RRR actor himself.
Jr NTR reacted Ed’s cross-cultural musical gesture on Instagram, writing, “Music has no boundaries and you proved it again Ed! Hearing you sing Chuttamalle in Telugu is truly special.”
Janhvi Kapoor, who featured alongside Jr NTR in the hit track, shared her excitement on Instagram. Posting a reel of Ed's performance, she wrote, "What a crossover to wake up to!"
Ed shared his own video of the performance, showing him inviting Shilpa onstage to join him. The duo’s rendition, with Shilpa guiding Ed through the Telugu lyrics, was met with thunderous applause from the Bengaluru crowd.
This performance marks another highlight in the Shape of You singer’s Indian tour, which has become a vibrant exploration of local music and traditions. It follows Ed’s viral collaboration with AR Rahman on Urvashi.
Fans were enthusiastic about the Chuttamalle performance, with comments like “Ed singing in Telugu wasn't in my 2025 bucket list” and “Ed's efforts throughout the tour to learn and respect the culture is literally incredible” flooding social media.
“Obsessed with @shilparao’s voice for the last while, a real privilege to share the stage tonight, and learn a new language!” Ed wrote on Instagram, sharing a video of him practicing the track with Shilpa.
Shilpa reciprocated the sentiment, writing, “Artists always spread love. And it was absolutely that tonight. @teddysphotos you are coolness personified. Thank you for the love and warmth. Much love.”
Ed’s Mathematics Tour began in Pune on January 30 and has since travelled to Hyderabad, where he performed with Armaan Malik, and Chennai, where he shared the stage with Rahman.
After Bengaluru, Ed will perform in Shillong on February 12 and conclude the India tour with his performance in Delhi NCR on February 15.