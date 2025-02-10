Ed Sheeran performs ‘Chuttamalle’ with Shilpa Rao at his Bengaluru concert, leaves fans stunned

The Perfect singer's Mathematics Tour, which has drawn massive crowds in Hyderabad and Chennai, continues with upcoming shows in Shillong and Delhi NCR. His Bengaluru stop, however, has been particularly eventful. Beyond the concert performances, Ed’s impromptu street performance on Church Street made headlines when it was unexpectedly halted by local police.

Addressing the incident, the musician clarified on Instagram that the session was pre-planned and authorised. “We had permission to busk btw, hence us playing in that exact spot, was planned out before, it wasn’t just us randomly turning up. All good though. See ya at the show tonight x,” he wrote, dispelling any misconceptions about the impromptu nature of the performance.