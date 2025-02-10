Ed Sheeran performs ‘Chuttamalle’ with Shilpa Rao at his Bengaluru concert, leaves fans stunned

Ed Sheeran’s Indian tour has become a vibrant celebration of cross-cultural musical exchange, marked by surprise performances and a deep dive into local sounds. Following his viral rendition of Urvasi with AR Rahman, Ed stunned Bengaluru concert-goers by debuting his first Telugu song, Chuttamalle from Devara, composed by Anirudh Ravichander.
The performance, alongside Indian playback singer Shilpa Rao, resonated deeply with the enthusiastic crowd. Videos of the collaboration quickly spread across social media, with fans applauding Ed’s embrace of Indian music and culture.
Ed later shared a behind-the-scenes video of him learning the song, with Shilpa acting as his dialect coach. “Obsessed with @shilparao’s voice for the last while, a real privilege to share the stage tonight, and learn a new language!” he wrote.
The Perfect singer's Mathematics Tour, which has drawn massive crowds in Hyderabad and Chennai, continues with upcoming shows in Shillong and Delhi NCR. His Bengaluru stop, however, has been particularly eventful. Beyond the concert performances, Ed’s impromptu street performance on Church Street made headlines when it was unexpectedly halted by local police.
Addressing the incident, the musician clarified on Instagram that the session was pre-planned and authorised. “We had permission to busk btw, hence us playing in that exact spot, was planned out before, it wasn’t just us randomly turning up. All good though. See ya at the show tonight x,” he wrote, dispelling any misconceptions about the impromptu nature of the performance.