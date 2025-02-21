Here’s what you need to know about the first edition of Kolkata Comic Con

Hello, fellow geeks! Kolkata and its relationship with comics goes a long way back. From Narayan Debnath’s comic characters Handa Bhonda, Bantul-The Great, and Nonte Fonte, to the modern day Rappa Roy by Sujog Bandopadhyay, Bengalis love their comic strips. Even if you have read the same thing many times over, it never gets old. Alongside these homegrown creations, we can’t forget the summer holiday afternoons spent reading, translated comic books of Phantom, Tintin, and Asterix and Obelix.

While Kolkata geeks have remained immersed weekend for fans of comics, cosplay, in all these creations for the longest time, their love for anime, Marvel, DC, manga and various anime and all things pop-culture other national and international comic characters is pretty new. Nonetheless, the readers seem to be equally passionate about the latter.

So, when it’s finally time to join in for the first edition of Comic Con in Kolkata, neither the audiences nor the organisers can’t keep calm. As Jatin Varma, founder of Comic Con India (CCI) rightly points out, Comic Con India as a platform celebrates the best of pop-culture, trying and including anything and everything that is trending. “I know that Kolkata has a huge fan following of comics and anime. The fans are extremely passionate and dedicated,” says Jatin, adding that “pop culture has grown and is ever-evolving. Every year there is something new that enters the fold and CCI as a platform tries to incorporate the very best of it at all times.”

With international artists like Bill Golliher, who has written scripts, illustrated interiors, and designed vibrant covers that capture the spirit of the Archie universe, and John Layman, the creator of the comic series CHEW, joining a list of Indian creators, animators, and illustrators, the Kolkata convention would be a match made in heaven for anime followers, comic fans and of course, cosplayers.

For Golliher, Comic Con is a big fun party. “It’s an opportunity to make new friends and get reacquainted with old ones. It is a great time to experience new ideas and innovations in the world of comics as well. One of my favourite parts is meeting fans and getting a chance to talk to them. India’s Comic Con fans are the best. They are a very endearing and welcoming group that I truly love interacting with,” to which Layman agrees and adds, “When I was a kid, the nerds and geeks were the outsiders, and though nerd culture is far more mainstream now, sometimes it takes a big gathering like a comic book convention to show people just about powerful a force pop culture is. It’s a celebration, and it brings people together. I’ve never met a person new to a comic book convention who doesn’t want to come back for more.”

It will be an unmissable celebration of fandom, where every visitor walks away with an exclusive collectible to treasure. From a special No. 1 issue of Radiant Black by Image Comics to a Solo Leveling poster by Yen Press and a commemorative Comic Con India bag, fans will take home a piece of the celebration to add to their treasure troves. For Superfans, the experience gets even more epic with a special Superfan Box featuring Marvel’s Dr. Doom Bust, a Deadpool and Wolverine T-shirt and keychain, an exclusive Comic Con India puzzle, a heroic cape, and more, making it a must-have for the ultimate collector. And don’t forget the fantastic premium gaming arena.

Where: Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan

When: February 22-23