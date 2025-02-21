Here’s what you need to know about the first edition of Kolkata Comic Con

Hello, fellow geeks! Kolkata and its relationship with comics goes a long way back. From Narayan Debnath’s comic characters Handa Bhonda, Bantul-The Great, and Nonte Fonte, to the modern day Rappa Roy by Sujog Bandopadhyay, Bengalis love their comic strips. Even if you have read the same thing many times over, it never gets old. Alongside these homegrown creations, we can’t forget the summer holiday afternoons spent reading, translated comic books of Phantom, Tintin, and Asterix and Obelix.
While Kolkata geeks have remained immersed weekend for fans of comics, cosplay, in all these creations for the longest time, their love for anime, Marvel, DC, manga and various anime and all things pop-culture other national and international comic characters is pretty new. Nonetheless, the readers seem to be equally passionate about the latter.
So, when it’s finally time to join in for the first edition of Comic Con in Kolkata, neither the audiences nor the organisers can’t keep calm. As Jatin Varma, founder of Comic Con India (CCI) rightly points out, Comic Con India as a platform celebrates the best of pop-culture, trying and including anything and everything that is trending. “I know that Kolkata has a huge fan following of comics and anime. The fans are extremely passionate and dedicated,” says Jatin, adding that “pop culture has grown and is ever-evolving. Every year there is something new that enters the fold and CCI as a platform tries to incorporate the very best of it at all times.”
With international artists like Bill Golliher, who has written scripts, illustrated interiors, and designed vibrant covers that capture the spirit of the Archie universe, and John Layman, the creator of the comic series CHEW, joining a list of Indian creators, animators, and illustrators, the Kolkata convention would be a match made in heaven for anime followers, comic fans and of course, cosplayers.
For Golliher, Comic Con is a big fun party. “It’s an opportunity to make new friends and get reacquainted with old ones. It is a great time to experience new ideas and innovations in the world of comics as well. One of my favourite parts is meeting fans and getting a chance to talk to them. India’s Comic Con fans are the best. They are a very endearing and welcoming group that I truly love interacting with,” to which Layman agrees and adds, “When I was a kid, the nerds and geeks were the outsiders, and though nerd culture is far more mainstream now, sometimes it takes a big gathering like a comic book convention to show people just about powerful a force pop culture is. It’s a celebration, and it brings people together. I’ve never met a person new to a comic book convention who doesn’t want to come back for more.”
It will be an unmissable celebration of fandom, where every visitor walks away with an exclusive collectible to treasure. From a special No. 1 issue of Radiant Black by Image Comics to a Solo Leveling poster by Yen Press and a commemorative Comic Con India bag, fans will take home a piece of the celebration to add to their treasure troves. For Superfans, the experience gets even more epic with a special Superfan Box featuring Marvel’s Dr. Doom Bust, a Deadpool and Wolverine T-shirt and keychain, an exclusive Comic Con India puzzle, a heroic cape, and more, making it a must-have for the ultimate collector. And don’t forget the fantastic premium gaming arena.
Where: Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan
When: February 22-23
Akshara Ashok aka Happy Fluff says, "Most of my comics focus on breaking taboos and stereotypes surrounding women, all while using humour to grab the reader‘s attention. A convention like this gives us a chance to show our art in person and connect with people. Plus, it helps prove that one can actually make a career out of art, since a lot of people still think of it as just a hobby. I am launching my first comic book, The Little Book of Big Girl, which will be available at my stall along with a range of collectibles."
"Creating comics can be a lonely process, spending days working on stories and art. Comic Con breaks this isolation. It’s where I get to meet readers face-to-face and have real human connections. Seeing readers pick up our comics, flip through the pages, and connect with the message right there is pure magic. Kolkata breathes art and spirituality, and the city’s mix of culture and openness to new ideas makes it perfect for our stories," adds Mohammad Ali from Sufi Comics.
Kini Studios' Abhijeet Kini shares that their stalls will be full of merchandise and comics, featuring some of their quirky characters like Angry Maushi. "There’s always something for everyone. We have merchandise and collectibles such as tote bags, fridge magnets, handmade terracotta figurines, etc. and comic titles which include Angry Maushi, Bombay Rhymes and Ghosts of South India," adds Abhijeet.
Growing up, western comics, anime and Japanese culture have always been a topic of fascination to me. But despite my love for them, I never really had the chance to attend an official comic convention in Kolkata. However, passionate fans and anime enthusiasts have put together small meetups and events over the years—places where otakus, weebs, and like-minded people could come together to celebrate a genre that was foreign yet deeply loved and enjoyed. So, when I heard that Comic Con was finally coming to Kolkata officially, I knew this was the real deal. An actual Comic Con in my city at last! There was no way I was going to miss it. — Deya Mondal, 27, digital content production manager
I was waiting for the day since it was announced on social media handles. When I saw John Layman and Alok Sharma being in the mix among other revered people, I knew I had to attend it with my friends. Not only are they household names, their creativity through comics have really stood out over years. Getting a chance to interact up and close with them will make it a highly memorable experience. — Soumya Mukherjee, 31, tech consultant
We are best friends attending the convention together mainly to enjoy the stand up comedy by Biswa Kalyan Rath. But we also wanted to experience what a Comic Con is after seeing it in Big Bang Theory. — Shreya Gupta & Sritama Ghosh, 27, consultants
From stand-up comedians Azeem Banatwalla, The Internet Said So (featuring Varun Thakur, Kautuk Srivastav, and Aadar Malik), along with Rohan Joshi and Sapan Verma, to exhilarating music performances by Geek Fruit and the musical brilliance of Desible, the weekend will be packed with excitement. To top it all, comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath will take the stage with a powerhouse performance that will leave fans laughing non-stop.
Valid ID and entry pass: Ensure you have your entry pass and a valid ID for verification at the entrance.
Comfortable footwear: The event spans large areas, and you’ll likely be on your feet for an extended period.
Cash and cards: While many vendors accept digital payments, it’s advisable to carry some cash for purchases.
Portable charger: Keep your devices powered to capture memories and stay connected.
Pune: March 8-9
Ahmedabad: March 22-23
Mumbai: April 12-13