Ankita Shrivastav brings her family-friendly comedy to Hyderabad

Family is one of the most significant influences in an individual’s life. Drawing from her experiences growing up in a middle-class household, Ankita Shrivastav, popularly known as Filmy Chokri, is bringing her unique, family-friendly comedy show to Hyderabad. Focusing on personal stories and societal reflections, her humour resonates across all age groups, offering a relatable and thought provoking experience.
Ankita’s journey into comedy began as an unexpected passion. “ wasn’t sure at first, but once started making people laugh, knew had found something special,” she recalls.
The thrill of live performances quickly became a driving force, pushing her deeper into standup comedy. However, she acknowledges the unique challenges female comedians face in a male-dominated industry. “There are logistical challenges, especially while touring— finding the right facilities can be tough,” she explains. “Then, there’s the audience’s reaction. They often don’t know what to make of a woman on stage, especially in comedy.”
What sets Ankita apart is her storytelling style. “ I share stories from my life that believe will resonate with people, but it’s a balancing act,” she says. This balancing act is particularly challenging in a comedy landscape that often leans towards male-centric humour. She constantly faces the dilemma of whether to tailor her stories for a female audience or create content that resonates with everyone.
Ankita’s resilience shines through in her approach to comedy. No matter what personal struggles she’s facing, the show must go on. She puts on a smile, gives her best, and makes sure the audience leaves happy. She is especially excited about her upcoming show in Hyderabad, a city known for its vibrant IT crowd and diverse, enthusiastic audiences. “Hyderabad has such a welcoming crowd that appreciates good humour, making the experience even more rewarding,” she shares. With each performance, nkita is carving out space for female voices in stand-up comedy, championing authenticity and relatability. “It’s about finding your space and staying true to what you believe in,” she concludes.
Tickets at INR 499. January 12, 7 pm. At Navika Café and Studio, Jubilee Hills.