Ankita Shrivastav brings her family-friendly comedy to Hyderabad

Family is one of the most significant influences in an individual’s life. Drawing from her experiences growing up in a middle-class household, Ankita Shrivastav, popularly known as Filmy Chokri, is bringing her unique, family-friendly comedy show to Hyderabad. Focusing on personal stories and societal reflections, her humour resonates across all age groups, offering a relatable and thought provoking experience.

Ankita’s journey into comedy began as an unexpected passion. “ wasn’t sure at first, but once started making people laugh, knew had found something special,” she recalls.

The thrill of live performances quickly became a driving force, pushing her deeper into standup comedy. However, she acknowledges the unique challenges female comedians face in a male-dominated industry. “There are logistical challenges, especially while touring— finding the right facilities can be tough,” she explains. “Then, there’s the audience’s reaction. They often don’t know what to make of a woman on stage, especially in comedy.”