Ashwyn Singh, a Toronto-based comic comes to Hyderabad with his new special Hypocrite

In this show, Ashwyn touches upon politics in a general global context. He also highlights the idea of religion and how people are so sensitive to it. “Comedy is the most useful and least dangerous platform to talk about social and political issues,” he says.

Ashwyn gets content from whatever annoys him. As he starts writing about it, eventually the annoyance disappears. He gives us an example, “Someone once said that they think I’m on the spectrum. It annoyed me how people classify autism as a mental illness, when to me it is merely like neurodivergence. This gave birth to a small segment about mental health.”

Talking about social media, he says that if you can have music, jokes, explanation and comedy all in one, it is considered unique content and people get attracted to it. Writing about bollywood is very easy for him as he consumes it everyday, and lyrics are a medium he observes very naturally. He notes that the way people consume content on social media makes the audience like the person, but not particularly the work. They get an opportunity to see only small snippets of the work, hence it isn’t something they will come back to.