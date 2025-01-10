Ketan Kiran Giri brings his hilarious take on love and marriage to Hyderabad

Using comedy as a powerful medium to address everyday struggles and societal quirks, Ketan Kiran Giri, a fresh face in Indian stand-up comedy scene, is bringing his solo show, Ketan Kr Giri Live, to Hyderabad. With a focus on the complexities of love and marriage in contemporary India, Ketan’s comedic style resonates with many who navigate the challenges of relationships amidst societal expectations. His upcoming show will feature one hour of entirely new material, centred around the theme of marriage and relationships.
Ketan draws inspiration from personal experiences and those of his friends, highlighting the pressure that comes with being the bridge between two families during a love marriage. “You are the sole connection between two families, and there’s an entire pressure of those two families gelling up on you,” he explains. This relatable theme is sure to resonate with many audience members who have faced similar situations.
Ketan’s comedic journey began in school and college, where he was known as the “attention seeker” among his friends. “The day got to know that you can capitalise on making people laugh and earn money, that’s when got into comedy,” he recalls. “ challenge that faced in professional comedy was that while friends might laugh at personal anecdotes, a live audience requires context and relatability,” he adds.
Speaking of his creative process, Ketan reveals that he writes about forty percent of his material at home, while the remaining sixty percent is developed through live performances. Open mics serve as his testing ground for new jokes, allowing him to refine his material based on audience reactions. “You get to try and experiment with your jokes,” he says, emphasising the importance of authenticity in comedy.
Hailing from an army family which moved cities ever so often, Ketan aims to represent “hybrid kids”— those like him who navigate multiple cultural identities due to their diverse backgrounds. He believes that being authentic is key to resonating with audiences across India. His recent experience performing in Guwahati showcased this point where despite being from outside the region, local audiences appreciated his genuine approach.
Ketan’s comedic philosophy has evolved over time. Initially brimming with confidence, his understanding of comedy has changed now. For him it is not just about delivering punchlines but also about connecting with the audience. “At the end of the day, they should laugh, but also hope that the audience can leave with insightful humour to ponder over after the show ends,” he adds.
Tickets at INR 299. January 11, 8.15 pm. At Aaromale – Café and Creative Community, Film Nagar.