Ketan Kiran Giri brings his hilarious take on love and marriage to Hyderabad

Using comedy as a powerful medium to address everyday struggles and societal quirks, Ketan Kiran Giri, a fresh face in Indian stand-up comedy scene, is bringing his solo show, Ketan Kr Giri Live, to Hyderabad. With a focus on the complexities of love and marriage in contemporary India, Ketan’s comedic style resonates with many who navigate the challenges of relationships amidst societal expectations. His upcoming show will feature one hour of entirely new material, centred around the theme of marriage and relationships.

Ketan draws inspiration from personal experiences and those of his friends, highlighting the pressure that comes with being the bridge between two families during a love marriage. “You are the sole connection between two families, and there’s an entire pressure of those two families gelling up on you,” he explains. This relatable theme is sure to resonate with many audience members who have faced similar situations.