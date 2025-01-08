INTERVIEW| Observing the observers: Elena Gabrielle

In the last century, comedy has evolved leaps and bounds, with comics of different races, backgrounds, and genders crafting unique jokes in an array of styles — all to make people laugh. Comedy today has no geographical barriers; Indian comics travel overseas to make Americans, Irishpeople, or Egyptians laugh.

Similarly, an Australian-born, Europe-based comic like Elena Gabrielle turned a bunch of Hyderabadis into humour hostages as she presented her comedy show OK!? at The Comedy Theatre. The comedian, whose embarrassing date stories cut through cultural divides and are enjoyed globally, opened up to CE about her comedy, performance in Hyderabad, challenges, and more.

Excerpts

How was your experience performing in Hyderabad?

It was wonderful! The Comedy Theatre was full and everyone had a great time. I was in Hyderabad six years ago — the food was amazing, especially the mutton biryani. Biryani was for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Because I grew up in Melbourne, which is a melting pot of sorts, and there I was exposed to different cuisines like Indian, Thai, Chinese, and more.