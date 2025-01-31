With wit and warmth, Navin Kumar transforms personal stories into stand-up that resonates with all
A comedian with nearly a decade of experience, he has evolved into a performer who connects deeply with his audience while making them laugh uncontrollably. Navin Kumar’s comedy show, Navin Kumar Live, promises an hour of laughter, blending personal anecdotes with universal themes. While the show doesn’t adhere to a fixed theme, much of his material currently revolves around his recent marriage and the humour in relationships. “It’s mostly about my quarter-life crisis, mid-life crisis and how ’m trying to balance a new family, stand-up comedy career, money, and other things,” he explains.
Navin describes his comedy as anecdotal and deeply personal. e believes that “the deeper go, the more personal it becomes, the more universal it becomes as well.” His approach intertwines observational humour with storytelling, ensuring his material resonates with diverse audiences.
Reflecting on his career, Navin highlights his growth since starting stand-up comedy in Bengaluru in 2015. Initially, he was an engineer performing in smaller gigs, but over the years, he has transitioned to becoming a full-time comedian with solo shows. “When I started, I was only 25 . I’ m mostly a full-time comedian now. My experiences have shaped my stand-up career in the last 10 years,” he says.
He emphasises the challenge of engaging an audience for an entire hour in solo shows compared to shorter sets in lineup events. “The idea is how to keep it engaging beyond that particular mark and throughout the one hour,” he shares, adding that this challenge has helped him grow as a performer.
Navin’s writing process revolves around open mics, which he describes as a “playground” for testing new material. He crafts jokes, performs them to unassuming audiences, and refines them based on their reactions. Even during creative slumps, he finds solace in the spontaneity of live shows. “Even if the jokes are the same, no two shows are the same. What adds freshness to every gig,” he notes.
Looking ahead to his upcoming show in Hyderabad, Navin excitedly shares, “Hyderabad is, of course, one of my favourite cities to perform. ” Through his comedy, Navin aims to create a space where people can shed their inhibitions, laugh freely, and take life a little less seriously.
Tickets at INR 299. February 1, 9 pm. At The Street Comedy Club, Madhapur.