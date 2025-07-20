Queer voices take centre stage in Hyderabad with Drag Me Not

Representing both protest and pageantry, drag has long served as a space for self-expression, satire, and resistance—especially within queer communities. While globally it has gained visibility through pop culture, drag in India carries its own unique histories, blending tradition, rebellion, and personal truth.

Drag Me Not creates a dialogue about safe spaces for queer artists

Drag Me Not, a performance led entirely by queer artistes, carries this essence forward. The play brings together two powerful formats—Nukkad Natak and Theatre of the Oppressed—to tell stories drawn from the real lives of drag performers in India.

The performance highlights the layered realities faced by queer drag artistes: limited opportunities, lack of fair pay, gatekeeping, and tokenism. It questions how drag is consumed by audiences and curated by event organizers, and how those in power decide which forms of drag are seen and celebrated. The play also brings visibility to drag kings and performers who are often excluded from mainstream queer platforms.

At the heart of Drag Me Not is a refusal to reduce drag to just entertainment. The artistes speak about being objectified, controlled, and sidelined—even within queer spaces. Through scenes based on personal experiences, the play explores how drag performers navigate family dynamics, organiser expectations, artistic censorship, and internal politics within the community.

The format of the play is rooted in the Theatre of the Oppressed, a participatory style developed by Brazilian theatre practitioner Augusto Boal. "After the performance, the audience is invited to step into the story—taking on roles, changing outcomes, and reflecting on power dynamics. This interactive element pushes theatre beyond passive viewing and opens space for dialogue and reflection," shares Patruni Sastry, the writer and director.

Organized by DragVanti in association with Mobbera Foundation, supported by Rubaroo, the play is timed during the week of World Drag Day the play is both a celebration and a critique. It marks the first time a performance of this kind is being staged in Hyderabad, with queer artists leading not only the narrative, but the conversation. Through this work, Drag Me Not creates space for truth-telling, resistance, and collective imagination.

Free entry.

July 20, 5 pm & 8 pm.

At Yogibear Collective, Begumpet.