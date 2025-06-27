Pride Month special: Patruni Sastry reflects on ‘In Transit’ and the perception of drag art

Who is Sas Who Ma?

Patruni’s drag persona, Sas Who Ma, is a loving yet radical homage to the revolutionary spirit of South Asian aunties who are seen as figures often dismissed as meddling and gossiping. “In our culture, aunties are powerful, they’ve lived through enough to know what’s right and wrong, and even when they gossip, they’re actually educating the community in subtle, important ways,” Patruni explains, adding, “I draw inspiration from legendary mother-in-law characters like Suryakantam and Chhaya Devi in Telugu cinema, Kokilaben from soap operas, and Manorama from Hindi films. By embracing such personas, my aim is to change the perspective about sexual bodies and feminine energy.”

Reimagining Indian drag

Patruni’s relationship with performance began at just five years old. Captivated by watching a character express anger through dance, it became their way of communicating feelings they couldn’t put in words. Over time, queerness naturally wove itself into their art. “There’s a belief that you can’t talk about queerness, sexuality, or gender in classical forms, but I broke away from those traditional ideas of dance,” Patruni says.

Explaining further, the artiste tells us that drag in India is not new — it has long existed in classical forms like Kuchipudi and Tamasha theatre, and in cultural rituals and street performances. “In India, drag cuts across classes and spaces; it’s not limited to elite clubs or niche communities,” they emphasise.