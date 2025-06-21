I am your biggest ally: Lisa Mishra’s message to the community this Pride Month, with a heartfelt new track, ‘Teri Hoon’

A

My message to all people reading this is that music is the big love of my life, and it feels like breathing to me. And I wish everybody could have that same experience of music, where it brings them calm and it brings them respite, and the only way that we continue to nurture spaces like this and love music and consume music is to support independent artists. There’s more than enough money in films and in labels, but the true art is being made by people who don't have that kind of funding and backing. So support independent artists; consume music and enjoy it as if it was as easy as breathing air. But remember how badly independent artists need your support.

And of course, it's the Pride month. I would love to say to the community that I am your biggest ally and supporter. I always have been. I've been raised to see love as love and nothing other than that. I hope we nurture safe spaces for the queer community, and I hope they feel safe with an ally like me.