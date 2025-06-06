Lisa Mishra returns to music with heartfelt single ‘Teri Hoon’, celebrating queer love

After winning over audiences with her breakout performance as the fiery and vulnerable Niki in the hit series The Royals, Indian-American singer and actor Lisa Mishra is back—this time trading scripts for symphonies. Her newest offering, a tender, heart-stirring single titled Teri Hoon, has just dropped, and it’s already striking a powerful chord.
Best known for her velvet voice and emotionally charged hits like Tareefan (Veere Di Wedding), Aa Mil with Zaeden, and Sajna Ve alongside Vishal Mishra, Lisa now dives deep into the well of romance with this original composition. Teri Hoon is an intimate confession wrapped in melody, an ode to queer love delivered with the kind of raw vulnerability that lingers long after the final note.
Lisa both co-composes and performs the track, which marks her return to music after a transformative stint on screen. “This song is very close to my heart,” she shares. “After spending the past few months in the world of The Royals, it felt like the right time to go back to where it all began for me. Music has always been my first love.”
The Royals didn’t just elevate her acting career—it also inspired the story behind Teri Hoon. The show’s exploration of identity and intimacy unlocked something profound for Lisa. She felt compelled to write a song that captured the delicate beauty of loving another woman—a theme that remains underrepresented in mainstream music. Told from one woman’s perspective to another, the lyrics are evocative, poetic, and quietly revolutionary.
The music video, released alongside the track, features contemporary dancer Isha Sawant, whose expressive movements mirror both the allure and uncertainty of love. The visual narrative is purposefully ambiguous: is Isha a lover, a muse, or a manifestation of the singer’s inner self? Lisa leaves it to interpretation, allowing each viewer to find their own truth within the layers.
Timed perfectly for the kickoff of Pride Month, Teri Hoon arrives as a gentle yet powerful celebration of LGBTQ+ love. It’s a welcome return to lush, emotionally resonant balladry—real instruments, real feeling, no filters.
Adding even more depth to the project, Lisa teamed up with Call Me Bae DOP Anuj Samtani, whose cinematic eye brings a rich, tactile beauty to the visuals. Together, the duo have crafted an audio-visual experience that’s at once nostalgic and refreshing—a love song that feels both timeless and timely.
“I think people fall in love the same way, regardless of who they are,” Lisa says. “Writing and composing Teri Hoon allowed me to reconnect with the emotional roots of why I make music. It’s deeply personal. I’ve poured my heart into it, and I hope it reaches anyone who’s ever loved—quietly, fiercely, endlessly.”
With Teri Hoon, Lisa Mishra further solidifies her place as one of the most versatile, thoughtful voices in today’s music landscape. Seamlessly weaving her Indian heritage with global sensibilities, she stands at the intersection of Bollywood charm, indie soul, and pop elegance—and she’s only just getting started.