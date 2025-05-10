Lisa Mishra’s audition story for ‘The Royals’ is as dramatic as the show

Singer. Actress. Trailblazer. Lisa Mishra is ready to dazzle audiences in an all-new avatar as she takes on the role of Niki in the much-anticipated high-society drama series, The Royals. Known for her soulful voice and magnetic screen presence, Lisa is now stepping into a world dripping with glamour, secrets, and simmering tension. But her journey to the screen was anything but effortless.

A journey of transformation and triumph

In a candid revelation, Lisa peeled back the curtain on the audition process that nearly broke her—and ultimately built her into Niki.

“It was a long casting journey,” she admitted. “I had to really push myself out of my comfort zone. The character of Niki is layered, stylish, and emotionally complex. I remember going through multiple rounds of auditions, each one different than the last. But I think the team saw something in me, a version of Niki that felt real. It wasn’t easy, but it was worth it.”