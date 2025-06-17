Explore this exhibit, which is an ode to the heritage and the artistic history of Maharashtra

Maharashtra has always had a strong place in Indian art. From well-known art schools in Mumbai to rich folk traditions across the state, it has given rise to many artists deeply connected to culture, storytelling, and community. Today, a new generation is carrying that legacy forward—mixing traditional ideas with fresh styles and personal stories.

Dawn of a New Expression brings together 10 such artists from Maharashtra: Amol Pawar, Dinakar Jadhav, Mamta Shingade, Monica Ghule, Sachin Sagare, Sanjay Tikkal, Shrikant Kadam, Umakant Kanade, Vivek Kumavat, and Vivek Nimbolkar. Each of them explores something different ranging from bold, textured forms to soft, emotional scenes.

The exhibit is an ode to the heritage and the artistic history of Maharashtra

Dinakar Jadhav’s work is all about energy. He paints horses and bulls to show two types of strength. “The horse has kinetic energy—it’s always moving. The bull has power even in stillness,” he explains. He often paints male and female horses together, showing the bond between them. These animals are not just symbols to him—they come from real-life experience. “I’ve spent time observing them. My work isn’t imagined—it’s felt,” he explains.

Dinakar also makes sculptures, using fiberglass to bring his themes into three dimensions. His technique is detailed: first, he transfers a drawing, then builds up many layers of colour to create a soft, rich texture. “Even if the canvas feels smooth, you can see the texture in the painting,” he says. He also uses cubic lines to give the animals a modern, stylised look.

In contrast, Monica Ghule’s paintings are filled with memory. Inspired by her own childhood, her work shows simple, happy moments—like flying a kite, holding a butterfly, or sitting with a favourite toy. “These small things carry big feelings, a sense of love and hope or glimpses of our childhood,” she shares. Her use of bright colours, floral backgrounds, and gentle patterns brings these memories to life.

Monica also paints strong women, especially mothers. One of her series honours Mumbai’s fisherwomen—those who work hard at home and outside. “I like to paint relationships — between siblings, between a parent and child, even with strangers — as these are the connections that shape us,” she says.

From mythology to material experimentation, every canvas in the show speaks of tradition. Amol Pawar reimagines Indian myth with bold symbolism, while Shrikant Kadam explores silence through spiritual minimalism. Artists like Vivek Kumavat and Vivek Nimbolkar push the boundaries of medium and surface, using texture as language. Even though what they present is different, all of them are connected by a shared sense of place and pride in where they come from.

Free entry.

Till July 9, 11 am to 7 pm.

At Kalakriti Gallery.

