This exhibition brings together artists who turn pigment into protest and memory

“I began with watercolour in college because it was affordable,” says Ganesh Das, “But over time, I realised it offers something much deeper. The softness of paper, the immediacy of the pigment—it all becomes an extension of how I feel.” His work is a form of protest, speaking to how fast-paced development in cities is disrupting not only nature but also the human mind. “My art is rooted in spirituality and resistance,” he adds. “Watercolour’s sensitivity lets me express both.”

Ganesh uses the Japanese wash technique and draws inspiration from Indian miniature painting and folk art, blending them into detailed, layered compositions. Working with miniature brushes—sometimes as fine as a single hair—he captures human figures, birds, trees, and landscapes with meditative focus. “Watercolour gives me the kind of control I need to build emotion, layer by layer,” he says.