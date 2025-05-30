This exhibition brings together artists who turn pigment into protest and memory

Known for its immediacy and unpredictability, watercolour is a medium that lives in the space between precision and spontaneity. Its soft washes and transparent layers demand skill, but they also leave room for instinct and emotion to guide the hand. Translucent Worlds, a group exhibition, curated by Ruchi Sharma, celebrates the power of the medium.
“I began with watercolour in college because it was affordable,” says Ganesh Das, “But over time, I realised it offers something much deeper. The softness of paper, the immediacy of the pigment—it all becomes an extension of how I feel.” His work is a form of protest, speaking to how fast-paced development in cities is disrupting not only nature but also the human mind. “My art is rooted in spirituality and resistance,” he adds. “Watercolour’s sensitivity lets me express both.”
Ganesh uses the Japanese wash technique and draws inspiration from Indian miniature painting and folk art, blending them into detailed, layered compositions. Working with miniature brushes—sometimes as fine as a single hair—he captures human figures, birds, trees, and landscapes with meditative focus. “Watercolour gives me the kind of control I need to build emotion, layer by layer,” he says.
If Ganesh’s work speaks about unrest and memory, Paresh J Thukrul’s paintings memorialise his connection with the natural world. “Nature has always been my biggest inspiration, especially the sea. I grew up next to it—playing and sitting. Even now, it comes back to me when I paint,” he says.
His seascapes feel open and airy, with colours that are often barely there. “Translucency is at the heart of my work. Sometimes I leave large areas of white so the painting can breathe,” he explains. For Paresh, the real charm of watercolour lies in its lightness and fluidity. “People sometimes use too much pigment, but I think water is what gives the medium its beauty.”
While Paresh also works with oils, watercolour is what he always returns to. “You have to respond to it quickly, it doesn’t wait for you,” he says. He also shares his fascination of how a single scene changes through the day. “A sunset at 5 pm isn’t the same as at 6.30 pm. That shift—it changes the mood, the atmosphere. I try to bring that into the work. It’s like cooking—you add flavour, change the ingredients, make it feel new.”
Manisha Agarwal brings a different urgency to her practice. Her works use watercolour to quietly speak up for endangered biodiversity and the fragile relationship between humans and nature. “People forget that we’re all connected,” she says. “If these species disappear, it’s not just their loss—it’s ours too.” Her stamp-inspired pieces draw from conservation campaigns, gently nudging viewers to pay attention before it’s too late.
Her technique includes staining her paper with tea to create a vintage tone, followed by careful layering of pigment directly on the sheet. “I don’t pre-mix everything. I like to let the colours interact and blend naturally on the surface. That’s where the magic is.”
What ties all these artists together is a shared trust in the medium. Whether they’re reflecting on childhood, pushing back against environmental loss, or simply chasing a memory, each of them turns to watercolour to make their thoughts visible.
Free entry.
On till June 11, 11 am to 7 pm.
At Kalakriti Art Gallery, Banjara Hills.
