On the occasion of International Museum Day, we discover how the Museum of Art & Photography is redefining the space

International Museum Day, celebrated annually on May 18, highlights the importance of museums in promoting cultural exchange, education and understanding. The Museum of Art & Photography (MAP) in Bengaluru, one of India’s largest and most dynamic museums, plays a significant role in this global conversation. MAP is dedicated to making South Asian art accessible to diverse audiences, both local and inter national. Through its innovative digital initiatives, immersive experience and thought-provoking exhibitions, MAP continues to push the boundaries of what a museum can offer. Meghana Kuppa (research curator), Khushi Bansal (research curator), Dr Arnika Ahldag, director, exhibitions & curation and Harish Vasudevan, director, MAP, talk to us about digital exhibitions, the creation of the Museums without Borders series, upcoming initiatives at MAP and lots more!

How have digital exhibitions at MAP expanded the museum’s reach beyond its physical space in Bengaluru?

Meghana Kuppa: For many outside Bengaluru, MAP’s website is their first interaction. With thousands visiting monthly, digital exhibitions offer a creative learning experience by showcasing collections and lesser-known stories. Even before the physical launch, MAP had an active online presence since 2019, which grew during the pandemic. Today, we share versions of physical exhibitions online to increase accessibility and preserve our archive.

In what ways do these digital showcases ensure the longevity of storytelling around South Asian art and culture?

Meghana: While technology supports art storytelling, MAP builds innovative digital platforms to deepen learning on South Asian histories. For example, In Book of Gold: The Kanchana Chitra Ramayana of Banaras, a digital flipbook with detailed folio explanations offerred insights into Tulsidas’ Ramcharitmanas. With around sixty folios, it’s a freely accessible tool that fosters ongoing engagement with South Asian art for diverse global audiences.

Could you share insights into how audiences, both local and global, have responded to the digital exhibition formats?

Meghana: One of MAP’s most engaged digital exhibitions, Stories on a Banana Leaf, resonated deeply during the pandemic by sharing personal food narratives, evoking memories and connections. These insights shaped future projects like Rock City, celebrating Bengaluru’s rock scene and Book of Gold, where a single folio’s 23 illustrated stories have received over a thousand views. Such responses highlight how digital formats can effectively share art and history, making museums globally accessible and emotionally engaging for a diverse range of audiences.