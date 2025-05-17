On the occasion of International Museum Day, we discover how the Museum of Art & Photography is redefining the space

International Museum Day, celebrated annually on May 18, highlights the importance of museums in promoting cultural exchange, education and understanding. The Museum of Art & Photography (MAP) in Bengaluru, one of India’s largest and most dynamic museums, plays a significant role in this global conversation. MAP is dedicated to making South Asian art accessible to diverse audiences, both local and inter national. Through its innovative digital initiatives, immersive experience and thought-provoking exhibitions, MAP continues to push the boundaries of what a museum can offer. Meghana Kuppa (research curator), Khushi Bansal (research curator), Dr Arnika Ahldag, director, exhibitions & curation and Harish Vasudevan, director, MAP, talk to us about digital exhibitions, the creation of the Museums without Borders series, upcoming initiatives at MAP and lots more!
How have digital exhibitions at MAP expanded the museum’s reach beyond its physical space in Bengaluru?
Meghana Kuppa: For many outside Bengaluru, MAP’s website is their first interaction. With thousands visiting monthly, digital exhibitions offer a creative learning experience by showcasing collections and lesser-known stories. Even before the physical launch, MAP had an active online presence since 2019, which grew during the pandemic. Today, we share versions of physical exhibitions online to increase accessibility and preserve our archive.
In what ways do these digital showcases ensure the longevity of storytelling around South Asian art and culture?
Meghana: While technology supports art storytelling, MAP builds innovative digital platforms to deepen learning on South Asian histories. For example, In Book of Gold: The Kanchana Chitra Ramayana of Banaras, a digital flipbook with detailed folio explanations offerred insights into Tulsidas’ Ramcharitmanas. With around sixty folios, it’s a freely accessible tool that fosters ongoing engagement with South Asian art for diverse global audiences.
Could you share insights into how audiences, both local and global, have responded to the digital exhibition formats?
Meghana: One of MAP’s most engaged digital exhibitions, Stories on a Banana Leaf, resonated deeply during the pandemic by sharing personal food narratives, evoking memories and connections. These insights shaped future projects like Rock City, celebrating Bengaluru’s rock scene and Book of Gold, where a single folio’s 23 illustrated stories have received over a thousand views. Such responses highlight how digital formats can effectively share art and history, making museums globally accessible and emotionally engaging for a diverse range of audiences.
What inspired the creation of the Museums Without Borders series and how does it foster global cultural dialogue?
Khushi Bansal: Launched in 2020 during the pandemic, Museums Without Borders was born out of a need to let ideas and artworks travel when people couldn’t. With global reliance on technology, the series became a platform for museums to share collections and knowledge. Each episode pairs two artworks — one from MAP and another from a partner museum — linked by theme, artist or motif, sparking crosscultural conversations. With 35 episodes so far, it continues to bridge borders and foster global dialogue through accessible digital storytelling.
How does showing a MAP artwork alongside one from another museum help people see new stories or ideas in the art?
Khushi: Pairing a MAP artwork with one from another museum allows for unexpected comparisons that reveal both shared themes and distinct differences. These juxtapositions help unpack the unique cultural, historical or material contexts of each piece, encouraging fresh inter pretations. Viewers are invited to draw their own connections and discover insights that may be personal or surprising. As with all digital offerings from MAP, this experience is accessible from anywhere, making art exploration inclusive and globally engaging.
In an age of rapid technological and societal change, how is MAP reimagining the museum experience through digital means?
Arnika Ahldag: As we think about the future of museums in India, the challenge is not just to preserve history but to remain relevant to the audiences of today and tomorrow. At MAP, we engage with a predominantly young audience, an opportunity and a responsibility. This generation navigates a rapidly changing world, shaped by digital culture, shifting identities and urgent socio-political concerns.
How do these digital interventions support inclusivity and help engage communities that may not traditionally visit museums?
Arnika: We use Bloomberg Connects, an app to help audiences to navigate, especially museums. It is available in multiple languages and we feature ISL videos and image descriptions on it. But it also allows us to look at art works at home and listen to audio guides almost like podcasts. It makes it easier to find your way around.
Are there any upcoming digital initiatives at MAP that audiences can look forward to?
Harish Vasudevan: Our mission to democratise art and reach out to as many visitors as possible pushes us to continually innovate, be it in the nature of programming, education or our digital interventions. We plan to add more immersive experiences after seeing our visitors enjoy them so thoroughly. Our auditorium now has a 3D screen that will allow audiences to experience the magic of 3D too.
Entry free. 10 am to 6.30 pm. Closed on Mondays. At Kasturba Road.
