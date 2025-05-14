From extravagant tanjore paintings to one-line art: the evolution of art through the ages

Art has always been a mirror of its time—reflecting the values, beliefs, and aesthetics of each era. One of the most striking shifts in the history of visual art is the movement from maximalism to minimalism, a journey that spans centuries, cultures, and philosophies.

In traditional Indian art, maximalism reigned supreme. Miniature paintings from the Mughal and Rajput courts were intricate to the point of obsession—each detail finely rendered with natural pigments and gold leaf, capturing elaborate narratives, royal lives, and mythological tales. Similarly, Tanjore paintings from Tamil Nadu were known for their rich colors, embellished gold foils, and ornate framing. These artworks were not just decorative—they conveyed grandeur, devotion, and social hierarchy, often meant to awe and inspire.