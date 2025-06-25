Bharatanatyam meets Mohiniattam in Mumbai’s Masters of Movement

Mumbai’s National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) is set to host a special dance performance on June 26 2025, spotlighting two major classical dance forms of South India — Bharatanatyam and Mohiniattam. Titled Masters of Movement, the event will feature renowned artistes Harikrishna K and Gopika Varma at the Experimental Theatre.
The evening opens with a Bharatanatyam presentation by Harikrishna Kalyanasundaram, an acclaimed choreographer, composer, and seventh-generation nattuvanar from the distinguished Thanjavur bani. Trained under his father and guru K. Kalyanasundaram Pillai, Harikrishna continues the legacy of the Sri Rajarajeswari Bharatha Natya Kala Mandir — a respected institution founded in 1945. Known for his ability to create fresh repertoire while upholding tradition, Harikrishna’s work has been performed by dancers across India and internationally.
Complementing the Bharatanatyam performance is a Mohiniattam presentation by Gopika Varma, one of the most celebrated voices in the field today. Trained in the lineage of Kalyanikutty Amma and further refined under the guidance of Kathakali maestro Krishnan Nair, Gopika's style is marked by expressive abhinaya and graceful movement. She is the founder of Dasyam, a dance institution in Chennai, and recipient of honours such as the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and Kerala Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.
Bringing together two nuanced dance forms rooted in the cultural history of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, Masters of Movement offers an opportunity for audiences to experience classical Indian dance in its diverse expressions.
For those interested in South Indian classical arts and contemporary interpretations of traditional forms, this curated evening promises depth, heritage, and refined performance in an intimate setting.
June 26. 6.30 pm. At Experimental Theatre, NCPA