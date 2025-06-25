Bharatanatyam meets Mohiniattam in Mumbai’s Masters of Movement

Complementing the Bharatanatyam performance is a Mohiniattam presentation by Gopika Varma, one of the most celebrated voices in the field today. Trained in the lineage of Kalyanikutty Amma and further refined under the guidance of Kathakali maestro Krishnan Nair, Gopika's style is marked by expressive abhinaya and graceful movement. She is the founder of Dasyam, a dance institution in Chennai, and recipient of honours such as the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and Kerala Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.

Bringing together two nuanced dance forms rooted in the cultural history of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, Masters of Movement offers an opportunity for audiences to experience classical Indian dance in its diverse expressions.

For those interested in South Indian classical arts and contemporary interpretations of traditional forms, this curated evening promises depth, heritage, and refined performance in an intimate setting.

June 26. 6.30 pm. At Experimental Theatre, NCPA