Tibet House celebrates Dalai Lama’s 90th birth anniversary with panels, films, and exhibits

Exhibitions at Tibet House will present a broad view of His Holiness’s life — from rare photographs and sacred books to a visual tracing of his 1959 escape from Tibet and an extensive display of global honours. Highlights include curated collections of Pali and Sanskrit texts, alongside personal items and ritual objects that illuminate the deeper currents of Tibetan spiritual tradition.

A new suite of publications will explore themes such as universal ethics, interfaith harmony, and ecological consciousness. Among them is The Four Commitments, a clear and powerful reflection of the Dalai Lama’s guiding vows: serving humanity, preserving Tibetan identity, promoting religious dialogue, and reviving ancient Indian knowledge systems.

Public panels throughout the year will engage with topics ranging from Quantum Physics and Buddhist Logic to Nalanda Psychology in the Modern World. These forums aim to create space for exchange between disciplines, continuing the Dalai Lama’s lifelong advocacy for inquiry and contemplative science. A key highlight will be the panel on Universal Ethics in the 21st Century, reinforcing his message as one that transcends religious boundaries.

The programme also embraces community engagement and cultural expression. The Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts will offer musical and dance performances reflecting the heritage of a people in exile. A participatory youth project will assemble a photo mosaic of His Holiness using portraits submitted by students from Nalanda traditions, accompanied by heartfelt messages from young followers across continents.

Further, a digital series titled 90 Quotes for 90 Years will release a daily message on social media — a gentle counterpoint to digital overload, offering a space for pause and reflection. Meanwhile, a traditional ritual shop at Tibet House will serve as a living archive, offering incense, thangkas, prayer flags, and sacred tools, affirming continuity over commerce.

The Year of Compassion will culminate in a video retrospective, reflecting on the journey of events and exchanges held across the year.