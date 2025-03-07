Women Shaping Hyderabad’s Cultural Renaissance

A storyteller at heart

Noor Baig is a believer of the power that stories hold. As a writer and actor associated with the Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation, she brings human-centred narratives to the stage, weaving themes of family, feminism, and resilience into her work. She has written several plays, performing in most of them, and her writing reflects her deep belief in storytelling as a powerful tool for change. Writing has been second nature to her since childhood. “I’ve been writing ever since I could write,” she says, recalling the magical, Enid Blyton-inspired tales she penned at the age of six.

Over the years, her work evolved from short stories to historical and contemporary plays, each infused with her personal convictions. Motherhood, however, has shifted everything. “It’s not just a change — it’s an overhaul,” she says. The world looks different to her now, where she perceives everything from her son’s eyes. She aims to tell stories which will make the world a better place for her son and his friends, and this she says is the most profound transformation of all.

Priorities have reshuffled, and time has become scarce. Where she once waited for inspiration, she now writes in the rare quiet moments when her son is asleep. “You don’t have the luxury to wait for a muse. You just have to do it.” Although motherhood has changed her world, she says it is the sweetest change of all.