Five myths about St. Patrick’s Day that might surprise you!

St. Patrick’s Day is all about shamrocks, leprechauns and wearing green, right? Well… not exactly! While the holiday is filled with fun traditions, not everything you’ve heard about St. Patrick’s Day is actually true. Let’s bust some of the biggest myths surrounding this Irish celebration!
Truth: Nope! St. Patrick was born in Britain, not Ireland. He was kidnapped by Irish raiders as a teenager and taken to Ireland as a slave. He later escaped but eventually returned to Ireland as a missionary, helping to spread Christianity. So while he’s Ireland’s patron saint, he wasn’t actually Irish by birth! Ironic right?
Truth: This is a popular legend, but there’s no historical proof that St. Patrick ever used a shamrock to explain the concept of the Father, Son and Holy Spirit. The story likely emerged centuries later as a way to connect St. Patrick to the iconic three-leaf clover. But hey, it’s still a great symbol of Ireland!
Truth: Believe it or not, blue was originally associated with St. Patrick! In fact, "St. Patrick’s Blue" was used on old Irish flags and even in British royal honors linked to Ireland. Green became the dominant colour over time due to Ireland’s nickname, "The Emerald Isle" and its connection to Irish nationalism. It's also the colour that now protects you from those "not green enough" pinches!
While modern celebrations often involve pints of Guinness and Irish whiskey, the holiday was originally a solemn religious feast day. Until the 1970s, Irish pubs were closed on St. Patrick’s Day by law! The drinking tradition grew as the holiday became more of a cultural festival, especially in places like the U.S.
Truth: Think twice before looking for a leprechaun’s pot of gold! These mischievous creatures from Irish folklore are actually tricksters who love causing chaos. In old myths, leprechauns weren’t the jolly little guys we see today—they were known for playing pranks, hoarding gold and being nearly impossible to catch. Almost sounds like a certain kid in your life, no attacks just facts.
So, what's the real deal?
St. Patrick’s Day may have evolved over time, but it remains a day to celebrate Irish heritage, culture, and traditions—whether that means rocking your best green outfit, enjoying Irish music or just learning more about the holiday’s fascinating history.