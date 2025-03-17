This restaurant brings St. Patrick’s Day celebrations to Kolkata

Social brings Irish cheers to Kolkata as it celebrates St Patrick's Day. This extravaganza will not only showcase unique decor but the entire space will be transformed with a vibrant Irish makeover.

This Park Street diner will be the perfect spot to experience the vibrant St. Patrick’s Day spirit and unforgettable nights out, with a high-energy ambience featuring themed elements, music, and entertainment that will attract Kolkata’s nightlife enthusiasts seeking a lively party atmosphere.