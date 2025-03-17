This restaurant brings St. Patrick’s Day celebrations to Kolkata

Social brings Irish cheers to Kolkata as it celebrates St Patrick's Day. This extravaganza will not only showcase unique decor but the entire space will be transformed with a vibrant Irish makeover.
This Park Street diner will be the perfect spot to experience the vibrant St. Patrick’s Day spirit and unforgettable nights out, with a high-energy ambience featuring themed elements, music, and entertainment that will attract Kolkata’s nightlife enthusiasts seeking a lively party atmosphere.
Adding to the excitement, Social is rolling out specially curated drinks crafted just for the occasion, along with exclusive offers to keep the celebrations going. The popular diner promises non-stop fun, great vibes, and legendary St. Patrick’s Day revelry.
What: St. Patrick’s Day Celebration
Where: Park Street SOCIAL, Kolkata
When: till March 21
(Written by Addrita)