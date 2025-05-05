The strange logic behind nonsensical 'brainrot' culture

Tralalero tralala. Bombardino Crocodilo. Tung tung tung sahur.

What do these phrases have in common with Sukumar Ray’s poems?

They’re all examples of what the Internet now calls brainrot. It refers to content so absurd, that it leaves you laughing, confused, or hypnotised (or all three). It’s the label we’ve finally given to something that has existed in human culture far longer than TikTok loops and AI memes.

Today, brainrot is everywhere. You see it on TikToks repeating nonsense until your brain melts, chaotic Italian gibberish reels, or surreal YouTube edits stitched together from discarded dream fragments. It’s the core of doomscrolling culture. You might start watching a recipe video and end up with a distorted voice screaming "skibidi toilet" while spaghetti explodes in the background.

Today, it's Italian brainrot making the rounds, but the phenomenon isn’t new.