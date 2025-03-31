Franco-American comic Sebastian Marx on his India encounter and how honking on the streets is understood in every culture

Performing in India

His debut show in Delhi drew a diverse crowd. “Performing as an American living in France, in French, to a mix of French expats and Indian students, finding common ground was tricky,” he admits.

Marx adapts his comedy by finding universal experiences that resonate with diverse audiences. “I knew that talking about India was important because, no matter who’s in the audience—French expats, Indian students, or me as an American—we’re all here. We all experience the same things, like people honking on the streets.” He explains that some of his jokes rely on specific French cultural references. “I might talk about certain shops in France or how you buy train tickets there. Even if an Indian student learning French understands the language, they might not get the reference. That’s the tricky part—stand-up isn’t just about words, it’s about shared experiences."

For his performance in India, Marx arrived with cinematic expectations. “I was expecting Old Delhi, with goats on the street,” he laughs. “But India is everything and its contrary—extremely modern yet deeply rooted in the past. It spans three centuries at once. You cross one street, and you’re in the 19th century, then another, and it’s the 21st.” Visiting new countries is a personal tradition for Marx. “India has been on my list for a long time, and I’m thrilled to finally be here.”

Discussing red flags in comedy, Marx emphasises that failure is essential. “If a comedian says, ‘I've never bombed,’ that’s a red flag. No one is great all the time. Even the best comedians have off nights.”

On political correctness, he acknowledges the fine balance comedians must navigate. “Some comedians want to be politically correct, while others take the extreme opposite approach, saying, ‘I don’t care about what anybody says.’ I think both are dangerous.” Marx admits he struggles with the balance between pushing boundaries and offending audiences. “Some comedians love shocking audiences, but that’s not my thing. I like it when they’re a little surprised but still laughing. That’s the sweet spot.”

This article is written by Adithi Reena Ajith