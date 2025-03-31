Ranjit Sarkar’s Prismatic Narratives in New Delhi explores complex human-spiritual emotions

Contemporary artist Ranjit Sarkar’s solo titled ‘ Prismatic Narratives’ curated by Johny ML explores art is its boldness, vibrancy and the complex relationship between human and spiritual emotions. This Kolkata-born artist has the unique ability to blend modern artistic forms with traditional symbolism making each canvas relatable yet filled with several imageries.
What: Prismatic Narratives by Ranjit Sarkar
Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi
When: April 1- 5, 2025
Timings: 11 am – 7 pm