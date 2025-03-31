Ranjit Sarkar’s Prismatic Narratives in New Delhi explores complex human-spiritual emotions

Delhi

His solo will be on display from April 1 – 5 , 2025
Artwork by Ranjit Sarkar
Contemporary artist Ranjit Sarkar’s solo titled ‘ Prismatic Narratives’ curated by Johny ML explores art is its boldness, vibrancy and the complex relationship between human and spiritual emotions. This Kolkata-born artist has the unique ability to blend modern artistic forms with traditional symbolism making each canvas relatable yet filled with several imageries.

What: Prismatic Narratives by Ranjit Sarkar

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi

When: April 1- 5, 2025

Timings: 11 am – 7 pm

