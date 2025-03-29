Dhoomimal Art Centre to host art exhibit Myths and Memories in New Delhi

Private art gallery Dhoomimal Art Centre hosts Myths and Memories an exhibition lasting six days at LTC Bikaner House New Delhi in April. The exhibition showcases the works of Tanushree Chakraborty and Shahid Parvez.

Inspirations for Shahid Parvez and Tanushree Chakraborty

Tanushree Chakraborty is inspired by the rich heritage of Santhal tribe, specifically the ulki tradition of body art. Her paintings meticulously describe mythological stories spanning past and present.

On the other hand, Shahid Parvez’s paintings are marked by spontaneous playfulness. He superimposes experience and memory with childish abandon letting the canvas dictate his steps. His paintings rejoice in happiness and reveal the underlying textures of life through mixed media layers and pigments.

“I am absolutely thrilled to share our two-member art exhibit,” says Shahid Parvez bringing attention to the relevance of the show in his art life. Tanushree Chakraborty continues, “I feel that art is a projection of an artist's imagination and aspirations.”

The show invites an exchange between tradition and contemporary practice in an attempt to engage art lovers in an immersive experience in these compelling stories.

Entry free. April 12–17, 11 am onwards. At Dhoomimal Art Centre, Connaught Place