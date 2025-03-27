Artist Laila Khan Furniturewalla returns with Untamed Heart, a solo art exhibition, after 18 years

Laila Khan Furniturewalla on her exhibition

UNTAMED HEART explores the depth of the human experience through layered abstraction and expressive brushwork. The faces in her artwork symbolise internal struggles, dualities and the search for truth, while reflective materials and layered pigments create contemplative spaces for audiences to engage with each piece.

Sharing her thoughts on this landmark showcase, Laila states: "My forthcoming solo exhibition is a culmination of my journey as an artist. I am exhibiting my solo body of work after 18 years. The works are highly personal & emotive where I am showcasing works that embody my search for the mystical & divine without boundaries & definition. This seek of abstraction makes a strong reference & connect to Lord Ganesh whose aura is the centre of energy in these works. In this series I’m also unravelling the complexities & mysteries of the face as a work of art. The works are sculptural, where I use light, reflective materials & pigment to create deeply layered work with their own meaning & contemplation. I dedicate this show to my parents, Sundri and Feroz Khan and I am both grateful and inspired to share this chapter of my journey."