Artist Laila Khan Furniturewalla returns with Untamed Heart, a solo art exhibition, after 18 years

Renowned artist Laila Khan Furniturewalla makes a triumphant return with her solo exhibition UNTAMED HEART, marking her first independent showcase in 18 years. The exhibition presents a deeply personal and evocative body of work that captures her artistic evolution, spirituality and connection to Lord Ganesh.
Exploring layers of identity, emotion and memory
Laila’s work has always delved into the depths of materiality, meaning, and self-exploration. Her portraits unravel the complexities of identity, emotion, and memory, revealing hidden layers beneath the surface. Working with sand, gold leaf, reflective surfaces, and pigments, she constructs sculptural compositions that embody both strength and vulnerability.
UNTAMED HEART is not only an artistic revelation but also a heartfelt tribute to her parents, Sundri and Feroz Khan, whose influence continues to shape her creative journey. This homecoming exhibition is an emotional reconnection with her art and a celebration of their enduring legacy.
Laila Khan Furniturewalla on her exhibition
UNTAMED HEART explores the depth of the human experience through layered abstraction and expressive brushwork. The faces in her artwork symbolise internal struggles, dualities and the search for truth, while reflective materials and layered pigments create contemplative spaces for audiences to engage with each piece.
Sharing her thoughts on this landmark showcase, Laila states: "My forthcoming solo exhibition is a culmination of my journey as an artist. I am exhibiting my solo body of work after 18 years. The works are highly personal & emotive where I am showcasing works that embody my search for the mystical & divine without boundaries & definition. This seek of abstraction makes a strong reference & connect to Lord Ganesh whose aura is the centre of energy in these works. In this series I’m also unravelling the complexities & mysteries of the face as a work of art. The works are sculptural, where I use light, reflective materials & pigment to create deeply layered work with their own meaning & contemplation. I dedicate this show to my parents, Sundri and Feroz Khan and I am both grateful and inspired to share this chapter of my journey."
When and where to view the exhibition
The exhibition will open with an exclusive preview on April 4, 2025 at Snowball Studio in Mumbai. It will then be open to the public on April 5 and 6 before continuing at Mumbai's Gallery Art & Soul from April 15 to 20, 2025.