Why is Ayodhya’s Hanuman Garhi so famous?

On April 30, the chief priest of Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi temple is set to make a journey stepped out of the temple’s sacred premises for the first time in over 288 years.
Mahant Prem Das, the presiding seer of Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya, led a grand Shahi Juloos (royal procession) to the newly consecrated Ram Temple.
As per Hanuman Garhi’s constitution, formalized in 1925 and respected even by civil courts, once a Mahant assumes the post, he devotes his life entirely to Lord Hanuman and is not permitted to leave the temple premises until death. His body traditionally exits the temple only after his passing.
However, due to Mahant Prem Das’s heartfelt desire to have darshan of Ram Lalla, the Nirvani Akhara, the temple’s governing religious body, granted a one-time exception after unanimous approval by the Panch (council of elders).
The procession was steeped in tradition and symbolism. Beginning at the Saryu River, where Mahant Prem Das and others performed a ritual bath, it proceeded through Ayodhya with elephants, horses, camels, Naga Sadhus, musical troupes, and thousands of devotees.
Hanuman Garhi is one of the most important temples in Ayodhya and a key stop for pilgrims.
Legend holds that after Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya, Lord Hanuman chose to stay behind and protect the city. Hanuman Garhi is believed to be the site where he resided, and it is considered essential to seek his blessings before proceeding to Ram Janmabhoomi.
The temple houses a unique idol of Bal Hanuman, depicted as a child seated on the lap of his mother, Mata Anjani, in a shrine located within a cave.
The structure itself, built like a fortress and accessible by 76 steps, has stood for centuries, dating back to at least the 10th century. Its defensive architecture symbolizes Hanuman’s role as the eternal guardian of Ayodhya.
Over the centuries, Hanuman Garhi has not only been a religious site but a cultural and legal institution. In the 1980s, courts even held sessions within the temple compound to accommodate the immobility of the residing Mahant, highlighting the deep respect for its traditions.
By breaking a centuries-old custom, the chief priest leaving temple reaffirmed the living, breathing nature of faith in Ayodhya.