Why is Ayodhya’s Hanuman Garhi so famous?

On April 30, the chief priest of Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi temple is set to make a journey stepped out of the temple’s sacred premises for the first time in over 288 years.

Mahant Prem Das, the presiding seer of Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya, led a grand Shahi Juloos (royal procession) to the newly consecrated Ram Temple.

Head priest breaks age-old tradition of staying within the sacred walls of Hanuman Garhi temple

As per Hanuman Garhi’s constitution, formalized in 1925 and respected even by civil courts, once a Mahant assumes the post, he devotes his life entirely to Lord Hanuman and is not permitted to leave the temple premises until death. His body traditionally exits the temple only after his passing.

However, due to Mahant Prem Das’s heartfelt desire to have darshan of Ram Lalla, the Nirvani Akhara, the temple’s governing religious body, granted a one-time exception after unanimous approval by the Panch (council of elders).

The procession was steeped in tradition and symbolism. Beginning at the Saryu River, where Mahant Prem Das and others performed a ritual bath, it proceeded through Ayodhya with elephants, horses, camels, Naga Sadhus, musical troupes, and thousands of devotees.