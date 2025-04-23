Yash seeks blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple before beginning shooting for ‘Ramayana’

Before stepping onto set, Yash made a spiritual stop at Madhya Pradesh’s sacred Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. Known for his deep devotion to Lord Shiva, the actor performed the revered Bhasmarti ritual, accompanied by several temple priests. Videos shared by a media organisation show Yash offering aarti and prayers, seeking divine blessings for the film.

“I am very happy. I wanted the blessings of Lord Shiva, as I am a huge devotee. I prayed for the happiness and prosperity of everyone,” Yash was quoted as saying after the visit. The actor has made it a tradition to visit the Mahakaleshwar Temple before commencing any new project.

Yash’s portrayal of Ravan marks a significant turn in his career. In an earlier interview, he stated, “For me, Ravan is the most exciting character in the epic. If you ask me if I would do any other character apart from him, I would say no.” He added that the role offers “scope to present it in a different way,” hinting at a layered and unconventional take on the iconic antagonist.