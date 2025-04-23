Pankaj Tripathi and Amit Rai reunite for a powerful tale rooted in Bihar’s heartland

Following the critical and box office triumph of OMG 2, the dynamic duo of acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi and writer-director Amit Rai are back to weave cinematic magic once more. Their next venture—a yet-untitled, emotionally charged, and socially resonant human drama—has officially gone on floors. Over the course of 35 days, the film will unfold its story against the vibrant tapestry of Bihar, capturing its culture, spirit, and soul in ways never seen before on screen.

A story of soil and soul

Joining Pankaj in this powerful ensemble are veteran performers Pawan Malhotra, Geeta Agarwal, and Rajesh Kumar, along with a vibrant lineup of talent from the Bhojpuri film industry. The cast itself is a celebration of India’s rich cinematic diversity—an inspired fusion of national recognition and regional authenticity.