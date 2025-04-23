Pankaj Tripathi and Amit Rai reunite for a powerful tale rooted in Bihar’s heartland

Following the critical and box office triumph of OMG 2, the dynamic duo of acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi and writer-director Amit Rai are back to weave cinematic magic once more. Their next venture—a yet-untitled, emotionally charged, and socially resonant human drama—has officially gone on floors. Over the course of 35 days, the film will unfold its story against the vibrant tapestry of Bihar, capturing its culture, spirit, and soul in ways never seen before on screen.
Joining Pankaj in this powerful ensemble are veteran performers Pawan Malhotra, Geeta Agarwal, and Rajesh Kumar, along with a vibrant lineup of talent from the Bhojpuri film industry. The cast itself is a celebration of India’s rich cinematic diversity—an inspired fusion of national recognition and regional authenticity.
For Pankaj, the project strikes a deeply personal chord. Reflecting on his renewed collaboration with Amit, he shared, “OMG 2 wasn’t just a box office milestone for me—it was a film that resonated deeply with people. That emotional connection is what truly matters. Working with Amit again feels like a natural evolution. His stories are grounded, purposeful, and honest, and this one is rooted in Bihar—my home, my identity. As an actor, there’s no greater joy than bringing to life a story that entertains, uplifts, and reflects the world around us.”
Director Amit Rai, lauded for his heartfelt and socially conscious storytelling, echoed the sentiment: “Teaming up with Pankaj again feels like stepping into a creative rhythm where truth and performance align effortlessly. This film is a profound journey through the intricacies of human connection, resilience, and community. With the invaluable support of the Bihar Film Nigam, we’re not only telling a compelling story—we’re spotlighting the people, places, and potential of the region. This isn’t just a film. It’s a celebration of life, love, and the lessons we learn along the way.”
With a narrative that promises both emotional depth and cultural richness, and a cast that blends gravitas with grassroots charm, this new project is poised to leave an indelible mark, just as OMG 2 did. A film to watch, a story to feel, and a conversation waiting to begin.