Pankaj Tripathi’s daughter Aashi Tripathi makes her acting debut with the music video ‘Rang Daaro’

Aashi Tripathi, daughter of acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi, has officially stepped into the entertainment industry with her debut in the visually stunning music video Rang Daaro. The song, performed by Mainak Bhattacharya and Sanjana Ramnarayan, with composition by Abhinav R Kaushik, is a romantic melody that brings together music and art in a captivating visual experience.
Reflecting on this special milestone, Pankaj Tripathi shared his excitement, “Seeing Aashi on screen was an emotional and proud moment for both of us. She has always been passionate about performing arts, and watching her deliver such natural expressions in her very first project was truly special. If this is her first step, I can’t wait to see where her journey takes her.”
Echoing similar sentiments, Mridula Tripathi added, “When the opportunity came, I wanted to ensure Aashi did something that resonated with her artistic sensibilities. Rang Daaro is a beautiful, soulful project, and seeing her bring the emotions to life on screen was heartwarming. We are excited to see her grow and find her own path in this industry.”
Currently a student at a Mumbai-based college, Aashi harbours ambitions of pursuing a career in acting, following in her father’s celebrated footsteps. Released by Jar Pictures, the music video beautifully portrays Aashi in a muse-like role, as she becomes a living canvas, painted in vibrant colours that enhance the song’s artistic essence. Her delicate expressions and natural presence on screen have already garnered attention, making for a promising debut.
With Rang Daaro now available on social media and all major audio streaming platforms, Aashi Tripathi’s debut is already making waves. As audiences embrace her first performance, all eyes are on what’s next for this budding star.