Pankaj Tripathi’s daughter Aashi Tripathi makes her acting debut with the music video ‘Rang Daaro’

Pankaj Tripathi and Mridula Tripathi share their excitement

Reflecting on this special milestone, Pankaj Tripathi shared his excitement, “Seeing Aashi on screen was an emotional and proud moment for both of us. She has always been passionate about performing arts, and watching her deliver such natural expressions in her very first project was truly special. If this is her first step, I can’t wait to see where her journey takes her.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Mridula Tripathi added, “When the opportunity came, I wanted to ensure Aashi did something that resonated with her artistic sensibilities. Rang Daaro is a beautiful, soulful project, and seeing her bring the emotions to life on screen was heartwarming. We are excited to see her grow and find her own path in this industry.”