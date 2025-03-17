India’s first Mrs. World, Aditi Govitrikar, weighs in on modern pageants
Mrs World 2001, Aditi Govitrikar, was the first Indian to win the title with dual qualifications in medicine and psychology apart from being an indian supermodel. Iconic roles in films like Thammudu, Paheli and De Dana Dan marked Govitrikar’s success in the industry. She shares how she seamlessly balances her dynamic professions simultaneously maintaining both her mental and physical health.
Excerpts:
What inspired you to participate in Mrs. World?
It was fuelled by a desire to break stereotypes. At the time, married women were often seen as stepping away from the limelight, and I wanted to challenge that notion. I believed that marriage should not be a limitation but rather a new beginning, and Mrs. World was the perfect platform to prove that a woman’s dreams don’t end after marriage.
To what extent did your life change since you won the title?
It gave me a global platform to voice my beliefs, advocate for women’s empowerment, and inspire others. My career expanded into multiple avenues—modelling, acting, and mentoring—and I was able to connect with women worldwide who shared similar aspirations. More than anything, it instilled in me the confidence that I could make a real impact.
What was the most unforgettable moment of Mrs. World?
The moment my name was announced as the winner was surreal. It wasn’t just a personal victory—it felt like a win for every woman who had ever been told that marriage should put an end to her ambitions.
What is the most challenging factor of participating in an international pageant?
The biggest challenge is maintaining a strong mindset amidst the pressure. You’re constantly being judged—not just on beauty but on intelligence, confidence, and personality. Adapting to different cultures, staying physically and mentally prepared, and handling the scrutiny can be overwhelming, but it also builds resilience.
Do you think the landscape of beauty pageants has evolved since 2001?
Absolutely! Pageants today are no longer just about beauty; they emphasise on individuality, purpose, and social impact. There’s a growing acceptance of diversity in body types, backgrounds, and life experiences.
What is the secret behind your evergreen appearance?
I prioritise good nutrition, regular exercise, skincare, and, most importantly, mental well-being. Stress shows on your face, so I believe in leading a balanced life, staying happy, and practicing mindfulness. Hydration, sleep, and a positive attitude go a long way!
Do you think mental health impacts external beauty?
Beauty is not just skin deep—it radiates from within. Stress, anxiety, and negative emotions can manifest as dull skin, breakouts, or fatigue. On the other hand, inner peace, confidence, and happiness enhance one’s glow. That’s why I advocate for mental wellness as much as physical health.
What are the key elements that helped you balance your life as a doctor as well as a supermodel?
Time management, passion, and discipline have been crucial. I’ve always believed that if you truly love what you do, you’ll find a way to balance it. My medical background has given me structure and resilience, while modeling and acting have allowed me to explore my creative side. It’s about prioritising, staying organised, and knowing when to take breaks to recharge.
What about Kalpana’s role in Mismatched Season 2 attracted you to play it?
Kalpana was a layered and dynamic character, which made her exciting to play. She wasn’t just a mother figure—she had depth, strength, and her own complexities. The role allowed me to bring a fresh perspective to the series, and I loved the challenge of portraying someone so relatable yet impactful.
Can you share some insights into the behind-the-scenes experiences in Mismatched Season 2?
The energy on set was incredible! Working with such a talented and young cast was refreshing. The camaraderie, the fun moments, and the creative exchanges made it a memorable experience. Everyone was invested in bringing their characters to life, and that passion translated beautifully on screen.
How would you describe your journey when you look back at it?
My journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. From being a doctor to winning Mrs. World, exploring modelling, acting, and now mentoring—I’ve embraced every opportunity that came my way. There were challenges, doubts, and setbacks, but they shaped me into who I am today. I feel grateful for the experiences, the people I’ve met, and the ability to inspire others. It’s been a fulfilling ride, and I’m excited for what’s yet to come!
(compiled by Addrita Sinha)