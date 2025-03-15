Ayan Mukherji’s father Deb Mukherjee passes away, Bollywood bids farewell

Ayan Mukerji’s father and veteran actor Deb Mukherjee has passed away at the age of 83 on Friday.

Confirming the news, his spokesperson revealed that he died in the morning due to age-related health issues. A prominent member of the renowned Samarth-Mukherjee family, Deb was the father of filmmaker Ayan Mukerji and the father-in-law of director Ashutosh Gowariker.

Bollywood pays last respects

Deb Mukherjee’s funeral is being held at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Juhu on March 14. Alia Bhatt, who is a close friend of Ayan, visited his home with sister Shaheen Bhatt to pay her last respects to the late filmmaker. The Jigra actress returned from Alibaug, where she was celebrating Holi and her birthday with husband Ranbir Kapoor, to be with Ayan at this difficult time.

Ranbir Kapoor, who is Ayan’s best friend, accompanied Alia as well. He stepped forward to shoulder the bier during the final rites of Deb Mukherjee. Pictures from the funeral show Ranbir, dressed in white, joining the Samarth-Mukherjee family and his close friend in paying his last respects.

Kajol was also spotted at Ayan’s Mumbai residence, accompanied by her son Yug. For the unversed, Kajol is the niece of Deb Mukherjee. Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar, actor Hrithik Roshan and veteran screenwriter Salim Khan were also seen at the ceremony.

Who was Deb Mukherjee?

Born in Kanpur in 1941, Deb hails from a renowned and accomplished film family. His mother, Satidevi, was the only sister of legendary figures Ashok Kumar, Anup Kumar and Kishore Kumar.

His siblings included the actor Joy Mukherjee and filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee, who was married to Bollywood actress Tanuja. His nieces are famous actresses Kajol and Rani Mukerji. Deb Mukherjee was married twice. His daughter Sunita, from his first marriage, is married to filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, while his son Ayan is from his second marriage.

For the unversed, Deb Mukherjee started his career in the 1960s with small roles in films such as Tu Hi Meri Zindagi and Abhinetri. As his career progressed, Deb transitioned to supporting roles in movies like Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander and King Uncle. His final appearance on screen was a cameo in Vishal Bhardwaj's Kaminey in 2009.