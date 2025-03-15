Samantha’s Tralala Moving Pictures gears up for the release of their debut production, Shubam

Actor and now producer Samantha Ruth Prabhu is thrilled to announce the shoot completion of her debut production venture, a full length multi–lingual feature under her production house, Tralala Moving Pictures.

Details about Samantha’s Tralala Moving Pictures’ debut film Shubham

Samantha, her business associates and the creative team are all gearing up for a grand theatrical release. Production No. 1, titled Shubam, is a highly anticipated quirky comedy that promises a unique blend of humour and thrills, offering a fresh perspective on everyday issues.

Penned by Vasanth Mariganti and directed by Praveen Kandregula, both of whom worked on the acclaimed Cinema Bandi, Shubam is also the debut platform for six promising exciting upcoming talents to the industry — Harshith Malgireddy, Shriya Kontham, Charan Peri, Shalini Kondepudi, Gavireddy Srinivas and Shravani.

Talking about why Shubam made for an exciting maiden production feature venture for Tralala, Samantha says, “This project embodies Tralala’s vision of unique, thought-provoking cinema that leaves you wanting more and hopefully over time will help audiences identify and highlight content coming out of our Tralala banner. I’m really excited about Shubam and I can’t wait for audiences to see all our hard work take shape.”

The film also boasts an impressive technical crew, including cinematographer Mridul Sujit Sen, production designer Ram Charan Tej and editor Dharmendra Kakarla.