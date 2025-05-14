The cultural significance of the sun in folklore across the world

Across continents and centuries, the Sun has occupied a central role in folklore and mythology. Revered as a life-giver and cosmic guide, its daily rise and fall inspired countless stories that explain not just the physical world, but humanity’s place within it. Whether depicted as a god, a chariot-riding hero, or a fierce yet nurturing mother, the Sun has always held a sacred place in the collective imagination.

Ancient deities of light

In Ancient Egypt, the Sun was embodied by Ra, the supreme deity who sailed across the sky by day and journeyed through the underworld by night. Similarly, in Hindu mythology, Surya rides his golden chariot drawn by seven horses, illuminating the world with wisdom and divine presence. For the Aztecs, the Sun god Huitzilopochtli required nourishment through rituals and sacrifice, reflecting the people’s dependence on solar energy for sustenance and agricultural cycles.

Feminine sun, Masculine moon

Interestingly, while many cultures personify the Sun as male, some reverse this polarity. In Norse mythology, the Sun is a goddess named Sól, who drives her solar chariot pursued by a wolf—symbolising the fleeting nature of daylight in northern latitudes. Likewise, the Japanese Shinto goddess Amaterasu is the radiant matriarch of the heavens, revered as the progenitor of the imperial family and enshrined in the sacred Ise Grand Shrine.