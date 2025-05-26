Sea-centric ceremonies around the world

The sea, with its ebb and flow, has long held spiritual and cultural significance for coastal communities around the world. Whether viewed as a divine entity, a bountiful provider, or a formidable force to be appeased, the ocean inspires rituals that are as varied as they are deeply rooted in tradition.

In Bali, the Melasti Ceremony marks the beginning of the Balinese New Year. Dressed in traditional attire, entire villages make their way to the coast, carrying temple heirlooms and sacred objects. There, they perform purification rituals, symbolically cleansing themselves and their communities by casting offerings into the sea.

Across continents and centuries, the sea has shaped not only landscapes but also the rituals and reverence of communities who live by its rhythm

Thousands of miles away, in Japan, the Shinto tradition holds many sea-centric rites. Among them is the Oshiroi Matsuri, a spring festival where fishermen pray for bountiful catches. Offerings of sake and rice are made to the sea kami (spirits), and boats are blessed before the fishing season begins. The festival is both a spiritual and communal affair, reflecting a balance between nature, livelihood, and ritual.

In West Africa, particularly in Ghana and Nigeria, the Orisha Yemoja is venerated as the goddess of the sea and motherhood. Devotees dress in white and gather at the shore to sing, dance, and present offerings of food, flowers, and perfume to the waves. The ritual is a vibrant expression of gratitude and a plea for protection, fertility, and abundance.

Meanwhile, in Brazil, Yemoja is honoured during the Festa de Iemanjá on 2nd February. Millions gather along the coast, especially in Salvador, sending floating gifts out to sea in beautifully decorated boats. The sight of candlelit waters and flower-strewn waves is both visually stunning and spiritually profound.

Even in the modern West, echoes of these traditions persist. Coastal communities in Cornwall and Scotland maintain maritime festivals like Blessing of the Fleet, where clergy and locals pray for the safety of fishermen and seafarers.

Though diverse in expression, these ceremonies share a common thread: a deep-seated reverence for the ocean. They remind us that for many, the sea is not just water — it is ancestry, sustenance, and sacred spirit.