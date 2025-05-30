This monologue brings to life a story of silence and defiance shaped by the Old City of Hyderabad

She draws the story from the lives of many women she has seen around her. “I grew up in old Hyderabad—in Doodh Bawli, Murgi Chowk, Gola Gully,” Rajashree recalls. “You can’t separate that part of the city from yourself. The air, the people, the burqa-clad women... I’ve lived among them.” This rich environment is reflected deeply in her performance. Her choice of Dakhni is deeply personal—it lends a unique rhythm and authenticity to the story. “Sometimes,” she adds, “you don’t want to mix biryani with anything else. You just want to relish it the way it is.”

For Rajashree, this piece was also about reconnecting with what shaped her. “I have that old charm in my memories and I just want to release it,” she says. “Because what we are today is what we had yesterday. We just cannot forget our yesterday. Maybe today everyone is free and taking a deep breath in that freedom—but yesterday, we suffered too. And while this woman’s suffering isn’t dramatic, her struggle is distinct. It may be subtle, it may carry a lighter mood, but something is there in her story too.”